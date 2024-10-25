Public transport

“This year’s theme of Public Transport Day aims to encourage residents and visitors to contribute to making Dubai the best city in the world for living by opting for RTA’s public transport services, which include the metro, tram, public buses, marine transport, and other soft mobility options like bicycles, e-scooters, and walking to reach public transport stations and stops across the city,” Abdulla Yousef Al Ali, CEO of Corporate Administrative Support Sector, RTA, said.

Six categories

These initiatives aim to encourage community members to use public transport. This year’s edition features three new categories, bringing the total to six categories for the most frequent public transport riders. There will be three winners from each category.

The categories include the most frequent user from the week of Public Transport Day 2024, the most frequent RTA employee user, and the most frequent People of Determination use

The newly added categories are the most frequent user from the start of Public Transport Day in 2009 until November 1, 2024; the most frequent senior citizen user, and the most frequent student user.

Public Transport Champion

Each winner will be honoured with the title of ‘Public Transport Champion’. The first-place winner will receive 1 million Nol+ points, the runner-up will get 500,000 Nol+ points, and the third-place finisher will win 250,000 Nol+ points. All winners will be recognised at a ceremony.

Mysterious Man Challenge