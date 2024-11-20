Dubai: Feedback on public transport services in Dubai is being channelled to the Roads and Transport Authority’s (RTA) through the Customers Council, including on expanding the Dubai Bus network.

The body recently organised a virtual session through its ‘Talk to Us’ initiative on social media channels. The session saw an “excellent turnout and active interaction” from the public, particularly among public bus users.

Expansion proposal for bus services

The session concluded with several actionable suggestions and observations, including the potential expansion of the Dubai Bus network and Intercity Bus service. This proposal responds to the growing demand for public bus services and underscores their role in integrating with other transit modes, such as the metro, tram, and marine transport. Such integration is vital to ensuring smooth and efficient daily commutes for passengers across the UAE.

It is worth noting that buses contribute effectively to the integration of the public transport network in the emirate of Dubai through their fleet that includes advanced buses characterised by comfort and safety. These buses transported 89.2 million passengers in the first half of this year, which means that they accounted for 24.5% of the total number of public transport passengers in the first half of this year.

During the two-hour session, the council received a wide range of proposals, feedback, and ideas from participants regarding RTA’s public bus services. The discussions covered internal bus routes within various areas of Dubai and intercity routes connecting Dubai with other emirates across the UAE.