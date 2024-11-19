Dubai: A cargo truck fell into the sea from a wharf in Dubai after the driver stepped out to chat with friends, without first putting the vehicle in parking gear.

No one was injured in the mishap in Al Hamriya area. Divers from the Maritime Rescue Department at Dubai Ports Police Station, in collaboration with the General Department of Transport and Rescue, recovered the truck, which was carrying watermelons.

Colonel Ali Abdullah Al Qusib Al Naqbi, deputy director of the Ports Police Station, said the driver had exited the vehicle to speak with friends without taking the necessary safety precautions, which led to the vehicle moving and falling off the wharf. He added that the driver did not properly use the handbrake to secure the vehicle.

Col Al Naqbi said maritime rescue patrols, supported by marine security patrols and a team from the local maritime unit, swiftly responded to the incident.

“Divers descended to the seabed, secured the vehicle with ropes connected to a crane from the General Department of Transport and Rescue, and successfully lifted it back onto the wharf,” he added.

Col Al Naqbi urged drivers to take all necessary safety precautions when parking their vehicles and to ensure they are fully secured before exiting. He also emphasised the importance of checking the mechanical condition of vehicles, exercising caution while driving and strictly adhering to traffic laws.