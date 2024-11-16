On Friday, Dubai Police had revealed it had seized 23 vehicles and three motorbikes over a 24-hour period. The vehicles were found to have illegal modifications that caused excessive noise and disturbances in the Al Khawaneej area.

Article 2 of Decree No. 30 of 2023 states that vehicles with modifications that increase speed or produce excessive noise will be impounded. Fines for the release of such impounded vehicles could reach up to Dh10,000.