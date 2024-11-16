Dubai: Dubai Police have set up 13 inspection checkpoints across the emirate to verify vehicles do not have modifications that could cause excessive noise or compromise the safety of road users.
The force posted a video of the checkpoints on its social media channels on Saturday.
On Friday, Dubai Police had revealed it had seized 23 vehicles and three motorbikes over a 24-hour period. The vehicles were found to have illegal modifications that caused excessive noise and disturbances in the Al Khawaneej area.
Article 2 of Decree No. 30 of 2023 states that vehicles with modifications that increase speed or produce excessive noise will be impounded. Fines for the release of such impounded vehicles could reach up to Dh10,000.