Dubai: Motorists who made illegal modifications on their vehicles are being urged to ditch the add-ons as part of a new awareness campaign.

Altering exhaust pipes to boost the engine sound or modifying/turbo-charging the engine to achieve greater speed are illegal in the emirate.

The campaign, launched on Wednesday, aims to educate young drivers on the dangers of modifying vehicles and then using them on public roads.

Police said that noise pollution and stunt driving caused by such vehicles have caught the attention of the public and authorities.

Police said they will not tolerate such behaviour and will take action against violators.

Vehicles confiscated, owners fined

The Dubai Police General Command, through its General Department of Traffic, seized 1,195 vehicles and issued fines for 4,533 vehicles in 2022 for illegal engine modifications and excessive noise pollution.

Brig. Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Acting Director of the General Department of Traffic, declared the figures during a press conference held at the Dubai Police General Headquarters.

In 2022, Dubai Police seized 1,079 vehicles and issued fines to 2,361 vehicles for engine modifications. In addition 116 vehicles were impounded and 2,172 vehicles were fined for excessive noise pollution.

Brig Bin Suwaidan emphasised that Dubai Police patrols are active across the emirate, focusing on curbing these improper behaviours, negatively affecting road users, children, the elderly, and patients.

250 vehicles seized in Q1 2023

Brig. Bin Suwaidan said during the first quarter of 2023, police have seized 250 vehicles and fined 327 motorists for illegal engine modifications, and impounded 19 vehicles and fined 230 others for noise pollution.

Police explained that seizure and fines included drivers from different age and different nationalities and they were committed in different parts of Dubai.

During winter and spring months, young people with the illegally modified vehicles are often found driving around in Al Riwyah and Al Qudra.

Brig. Bin Suwaidan urged parents to monitor their children’s actions and educate them on the potential consequences of such behaviours.

He stressed the importance of family involvement in traffic safety efforts, working alongside the police to maintain a secure and peaceful community.

Brig. Bin Suwaidan stressed on Dubai Police’s commitment to ensure road safety by continuously enforcing traffic laws and conducting campaigns targeting negative behaviour.

The campaign will include field visits to schools and universities and workshops for students.

Call 901

As part of the drive, the police would organise a series of lectures at schools, ports clubs, and other public places, as well as raise awareness on different media including social media channels.

This Ramadan, Police teams will also visit tents in residential areas to spread awareness.

“Parents have a major role in watching over their children and not allowing them to use their vehicles. Members of the public should help police and call 901 if they notice any incidents involving modified vehicles, or report it through We Are All Police App, Brig. Suwaidan said.

“Modifying cars can cause death or injuries. This campaign will target motorists who illegally modify their cars in order to increase their speed. We have witnessed major traffic accidents because of modifying cars,” said Brig. Suwaidan.

Col. Omar Ashour, the Deputy Director of Naif Police Station said modifying a vehicle could land the owner in trouble. “Modifying a vehicle is a deadly step. It is so dangerous on our roads. The owner can be fined and prosecuted in case of an accident or damaging property,” Brig. Suwaidan said.

Many motorists were referred to public prosecution and then to the court for legal action.

Car workshops monitored

Dubai police, in cooperation with economic department and its strategic partners, will monitor workshops which made modifications on vehicle and legal action will be taken against them.

Brig. Suaidan explained that some brands of vehicles have loud sound in their manufactures, but if police catch motorist increase the sound deliberty at signal or roundabout or other places ,then police will taken action against the motorist.

Brig. Suwaidan pointed out that the government allocated places for such hobby and young people are urged to visit those place instead to drive there.

Police have seized hot-rod vehicles used by young people in stunt driving. In certain cases, police came across vehicles powered by aviation fuel to enhance speed.

Parent’s liability

Dubai Police said that underage driving and illegal car modification by children would be their parents’ liability.

In the event that parents profess ignorance about their minor children driving cars and causing mishaps, they will be obliged to pay compensations and blood money in case of casualty.

The law and penalties

According to the Federal Traffic Law, motorists who modify their cars or engine can be fined Dh1,000, and they may be slapped with 12 traffic black points. Police can confiscate the vehicle for 30 days for the offence.

Driving a vehicle causing loud noise can incur a fine of Dh2,000 and 12 black points.