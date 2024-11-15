Dubai: In a swift operation, Dubai Police’s General Department of Traffic, in coordination with Al Khawaneej Police Station and the General Department of Operations, seized 23 vehicles and three motorbikes over a 24-hour period.

The vehicles were found to have illegal modifications that caused excessive noise and disturbances in the Al Khawaneej area.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, confirmed that the seizures were part of ongoing traffic awareness campaigns under the theme “A Safe Road for Everyone.”

He also revealed that 24 traffic fines were issued to the violators. “These campaigns are designed to enhance road safety, raise awareness among all road users, reduce accidents — especially serious ones — and promote a culture of traffic responsibility,” Al Mazrouei said.

Dh10,000 fine

Al Mazrouei further explained that, under Article 2 of Decree No. 30 of 2023, which pertains to vehicle impoundment, vehicles with modifications that increase speed or produce excessive noise must be impounded. He also warned that fines for the release of such impounded vehicles could reach up to Dh10,000.

He urged drivers not to equip their vehicles with modifications that increase engine speed or cause disturbances in residential areas. “Reckless and careless driving endangers not only the lives of those involved but also public safety and the integrity of our roads,” Al Mazrouei added.

Report unsafe driving