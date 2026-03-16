Dubai traffic update: Key roads near DXB temporarily closed

Drivers are urged to use alternative routes, and follow official updates to avoid delays
Dubai Police have temporarily closed key traffic routes, including Airport Street, Airport Tunnel, and Al Garhoud Bridge leading to Casablanca Street.
The police also announced that traffic at the Cargo Village and Marrakech Street intersections toward the airport is temporarily closed. Drivers are advised to take alternative routes and follow official traffic instructions.
The closures come as authorities manage an ongoing situation near Dubai International Airport.
Drivers are advised to plan their journeys in advance, seek alternative routes, and follow official traffic updates to minimise delays.
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Traffic teams and law enforcement are actively monitoring the affected areas to ensure safety and to restore normal traffic flow as quickly as possible.
Authorities have urged motorists to exercise caution, remain patient, and comply with on-ground instructions from Dubai Police to ensure a smooth and safe traffic experience during the disruption.
Dubai Civil Defence teams have successfully contained a fire at a fuel tank near Dubai International Airport. Officials confirmed that the situation remains under control, with no injuries reported.
Earlier today, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority announced the temporary suspension of flights at the airport as a precautionary measure. Following the directive, Emirates has temporarily halted all flights to and from Dubai. Passengers are urged not to travel to the airport and to check with their airlines for updated flight schedules. Safety of passengers and staff remains the top priority.