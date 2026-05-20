Dubai Police warn of congestion, advise drivers to seek alternative routes
Dubai: A traffic accident has been reported on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road near the Muhaisnah area, in the direction heading towards the Emirate of Dubai, Dubai Police announced on Wednesday.
The authority shared the alert via its official social media channels, urging all motorists travelling along the route to exercise caution and reduce speed as emergency services respond to the incident.
Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time and consider alternative routes where possible to avoid traffic congestion in the affected area.