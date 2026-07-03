Programme backed by 84 entities advances D33 goals through Emirati entrepreneurship
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, said the Emirati Supplier Programme awarded Dh1.78 billion in contracts to Emirati small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in 2025, marking a 38 per cent increase compared with the previous year.
In a post on X, Sheikh Hamdan said he had reviewed the latest results of the programme, which is managed by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development, a subsidiary of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.
Sheikh Hamdan added that the programme reflects Dubai's ambition to build "the world's most empowering environment for entrepreneurs", reaffirming that Emiratis remain at the centre of the emirate's economic priorities.
"Supporting entrepreneurs and Emirati start-ups is an investment in Dubai's future, in the potential of our people, and in the companies that will lead tomorrow's economy and contribute to achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33," Sheikh Hamdan said.
According to figures shared alongside the announcement, government entities accounted for Dh1.03 billion of the total contract value, while semi-government entities contributed Dh420.5 million. The private sector awarded contracts worth Dh254.9 million, and federal entities accounted for Dh74.6 million.
The programme is supported by 84 participating entities and currently includes 1,070 Emirati establishments, highlighting its growing role in expanding procurement opportunities for national businesses.
The Emirati Supplier Programme aims to strengthen the participation of Emirati-owned SMEs in public and private sector supply chains, supporting Dubai's wider strategy to foster entrepreneurship, diversify the economy and accelerate sustainable private sector growth under the D33 agenda.