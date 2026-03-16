US‑Israel war with Iran Day 17: Trump urges allies to secure Strait of Hormuz, UAE reopens airspace after brief closure

Iran vowed at the United Nations on Monday that it would not submit to "lawless aggression", saying its citizens were in "grave danger" from US and Israeli strikes.

At the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, where countries were discussing the rights situation in Iran - notably following its deadly crackdown on protesters in recent months - Tehran said the focus instead should be on the Middle East war.

"The most urgent and fundamental human rights issue concerning Iran is the imminent threat to the lives of 90 million people whose lives are in immediate and grave danger under the shadow of reckless military aggression," said Ali Bahreini, Iran's ambassador to the UN in Geneva.

"An aggression that is carried out by some of the most lawless and unscrupulous actors on the international stage."

Bahreini said that if such "reckless militarism" was met with indifference, "Iran will most certainly not be the last country to suffer such treatment."

During a session on Iran's record, Bahreini urged the UN's top rights body to instead discuss the Iranian cultural heritage under "indiscriminate" attack and "the innocent children massacred at their school desks".

Iran has accused the United States and Israel of conducting a deadly missile attack on a school in the southern city of Minab. Washington has said it is investigating the incident.