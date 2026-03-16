US‑Israel war with Iran Day 17: Trump urges allies to secure Strait of Hormuz, UAE reopens airspace after brief closure

Dubai flights halt; fuel tank fire; Gulf nations report new attacks
Highlights
Air traffic operations have returned to normal across the UAE's airspace, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has announced.
Earlier in the day, UAE authorities temporarily closed the country's airspace as an exceptional precautionary measure aimed at ensuring the safety of flights and air crews, and safeguarding the UAE’s territory, amid rapidly evolving regional security developments.
The competent authorities in the Emirate of Fujairah confirmed that a fire broke out in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone as a result of a drone attack, with no injuries reported.
Civil Defence teams in the emirate immediately began responding to the incident and are continuing their efforts to bring the fire under control.
The authorities urged the public not to circulate rumours and to obtain information only from official sources.
Traffic has returned to normal on all roads leading to Airport Road following the earlier closure of Al Amiri Airport Intersection, including the route for vehicles coming from Al Khawaneej Street toward Al Rashidiyah, according to the Dubai Police.
Dubai: Authorities here have confirmed that the sounds heads overhead in various parts of the due are due to successful aerial interceptions of airborne threats in the early hours of Tuesday, March 17.
The UAE Ministry of Interior has reported that the UAE air defence systems are currently dealing with a missile threat.
"Please remain in a safe place and follow warnings and updates on the official news channels," the ministry stated in a social media post.
Israel's military (IDF) said on Tuesday that missiles launched from Iran were heading towards its territory, calling on people in affected areas to head to shelters.
Dubai: Air India and Air India Express will together operate 44 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the West Asia region today, March 17, the airlines said.
Both carriers will continue operating scheduled services to Muscat and Jeddah on the same day as part of their regional network operations.
The Council of the European Union today, March 16, decided to impose restrictive measures on an additional 16 individuals and 3 entities responsible for serious human rights violations in Iran. The listings, published on Monday, target a diverse group of individuals and entities that played a key role in the suppression of street protests in January 2026, which resulted in thousands of civilian casualties.
At least 11 people injured in Israeli strikes on south Lebanon. The US-Israeli war with Iran has seen sustained attacks on both Iran and Lebanon, amid strikes felt in Israel and Gulf states.
The Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO) announced that the relevant authorities responded to a fire that broke out at a facility at the Shah field following a drone attack.
ABU DHABI: The Education, Human Development, and Community Development Council has announced three regulatory measures aimed at ensuring the continuity of the educational process across the country while safeguarding the safety of students and the wider educational community, in coordination with the relevant entities within the national education system and the federal government work ecosystem.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence announced on Monday that seven drones were intercepted and destroyed in the Eastern Region.
Qatar’s Ministry of Defence announced on Monday (March 16) that the State of Qatar was targeted by 14 Iranian ballistic missiles and several drones.
Kuwait strongly condemned the continued Iranian attacks on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other Gulf states on Monda which resulted in the death of one person, identified as a Palestinian national, and injuries to others after a missile fell on a civilian vehicle in the Al Bahyah area of Abu Dhabi.
Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior announced on the arrest of members of a terrorist group affiliated with the banned terrorist organisation Hezbollah that aimed to destabilise security in the State of Kuwait and recruit individuals to join the terrorist organisation.
The cell consisted of 14 Kuwaiti nationals and two Lebanese nationals.
In a statement carried by the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the ministry said that security investigations and inquiries revealed an organised sabotage plan carried out by members of this terrorist group.
A fire broke out late Monday on the roof of a hotel in Baghdad's Green Zone, witnesses told AFP, with the interior ministry saying there were no casualties or damage after a "projectile" landed on the building.
Two Iraqi security sources said a drone attack had targeted the US embassy, located in the same area as the al-Rasheed Hotel, inside the heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses diplomatic missions and government institutions.
The luxury hotel also houses several other diplomatic missions. Its street was blocked by a large security deployment, with firefighters and ambulances present, according to an AFP correspondent.
The Kuwait National Guard announced today that its Wajib Mubarak force has successfully intercepted and downed seven hostile drones that had violated Kuwait's airspace over the past 24 hours.
According to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), National Guard spokesperson Brigadier Dr Jadaan Fadel Jadaan said the force has intercepted and downed three unmanned aerial vehicles and 24 drones since the onset of the heinous Iranian aggression, bringing the total number of downed UAVs and drones to 27.
He added that the Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit of the Land Forces Engineering Corps has also responded to 31 reports of missile remnants and shrapnel found at various locations.
Abu Dhabi authorities are currently responding to a fire at the Shah gas field, caused by a drone strike, reported Abu Dhabi Media Office. No injuries have been reported.
Two drones targeted a major southern Iraqi oil field late Monday, an oil ministry spokesperson told AFP, after the second attack in four days.
Majnoon oil field was "targeted by two drones, one hit a telecommunication tower," oil ministry spokesperson Saheb Bazoun said, adding that there had been no damage.
A security official confirmed the attack and said the second drone had targeted the offices of an American firm operating at the site.
Air India and Air India Express will together operate 44 flights to and from the West Asia region on Mar 17.
The flights that will run include:
Both carriers will continue scheduled operations to Muscat and Jeddah on 17 March.
Air India will operate its scheduled return flights between Delhi and Jeddah, and two from Mumbai.
Air India Express will operate its scheduled service to and from Kozhikode.
Air India Express will also operate scheduled flights to and from Muscat, including services from Delhi, Kochi (2 services), Kozhikode, Mangalore, Mumbai, and Tiruchirappalli.
In addition to the scheduled services, Air India and Air India Express will operate a total of 24 non-scheduled flights to and from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, subject to availability of slots and other prevailing conditions at the departure stations at the time.
US President Donald Trump said Monday that he does not know whether Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei is still alive, adding that Washington was unclear whom it could negotiate with in Tehran.
"We don't know... if he's dead or not," Trump told reporters at the White House.
"A lot of people are saying that he's badly disfigured. They're saying that he lost his leg - one leg - and he's, you know, been hurt very badly. Other people are saying he's dead. Nobody's saying he's 100 per cent healthy. You know he hasn't spoken."
"We don't know who we're dealing with" in Iran, Trump said. "We don't know who their leader is."
Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Monday said the war in the Middle East started by US-Israeli strikes on Iran was "not a matter for NATO" and Germany would not be taking part in it.
"It has been clear at all times that this war is not a matter for NATO," Merz said, adding that the US and Israel "did not consult us prior to this war".
"There was never a joint decision on whether to intervene. That is why the question of how Germany might contribute militarily does not arise. We will not do so," Merz said at a press conference alongside his Dutch counterpart Rob Jetten.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz warned Monday that an Israeli ground offensive in Lebanon was an "error" which would "further exacerbate the already highly tense humanitarian situation" in the country.
"We urgently call on our Israeli friends: Do not take this path - it would be an error," Merz said after Israeli military announced what it described as "limited ground operations" in Lebanon.
President Donald Trump criticised US allies on Monday for their lukewarm response to his call to help protect shipping in the Strait of Hormuz during the US war against Iran.
"For 40 years, we're protecting you, and you don't want to get involved," Trump told reporters.
"We strongly encourage the other nations to get involved with us and get involved quickly and with great enthusiasm," he added.
Saudi's Ministry of Defence spokesperson said about 11 drones have been destroyed in the past few hours in Al-Kharj Governorate.
Civil Defense teams have confirmed that the fire in a fuel tank in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport has been extinguished. Cooling operations are now underway.
Iran's new supreme leader has appointed the former chief of the Revolutionary Guards as a military adviser, local media reported on Monday.
"General Mohsen Rezaei was appointed as military adviser by the order of commander-in-chief Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei," Mehr news agency reported.
Other media also reported the appointment.
Rezaei, 71, previously headed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the ideological arm of Iran's military. He has since held several senior positions within Iran's political system.
A Pakistani oil tanker transited the Strait of Hormuz with its automatic transponder system activated, monitor Marine Traffic said Monday, the first such voyage by a non-Iranian tanker since the start of the war.
Marine Traffic said on X that the 237-metre-long Pakistani-flagged oil tanker had a draft of 11.5 metres, indicating it was heavy and likely loaded.
International Energy Agency chief Fatih Birol said on Monday more strategic oil stocks could be released if necessary to limit the fallout of the virtual blockage of supplies through the Strait of Hormuz owing to the war on Iran.
"In terms of government stocks and industry stocks held under government obligation, if you combine them, there will be still over 1.4 billion barrels remaining, which means we can do more later as and if needed," Birol said in a video statement.
Iran's threats against oil tankers transiting the Strait of Hormuz — a chokepoint through which some 20 per cent of global exports pass in peacetime — has forced countries in the region to seek alternative routes.
But analysts warn those routes are not yet sufficient to deal fully with global oil demand.
"Saudi Arabia and the UAE can reroute some crude output to terminals outside the Gulf," the International Energy Agency stated in its latest monthly oil report, saying that this can "help offset lost crude flows via Hormuz."
But data intelligence firm Kpler warns that alternative export routes "remain insufficient, with record loadings from Fujairah (UAE) and Yanbu (Saudi Arabia) still leaving effective Middle Eastern exports at only about one-third of normal levels."
Kpler says Asian refiners are expected to step up purchases of long-haul cargoes from the Atlantic Basin with no quick reopening of Strait of Hormuz traffic likely.
Almost 20 million barrels per day (mb/d), or about 20 per cent of global oil consumption, typically pass through the Strait of Hormuz, mostly bound for China, India, South Korea and Japan.
According to the IEA, some 350 oil tankers, some loaded and some empty, are currently stranded in the area.
Iran views those belonging to the United States and its allies as "legitimate targets."
Only some 80 ships have been able to pass through the strait since the start of the war on February 28.
Qatar's Ministry of Defense announced Monday that the Qatar Armed Forces successfully intercepted a second wave of missiles attack, which targeted the State of Qatar.
Wall Street stocks opened higher early Monday as oil prices eased, with energy markets still in turmoil due to the US-Israeli war on Iran and a US central bank meeting later this week.
Around 10 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7 per cent to 46,890.68.
The broad-based S&P 500 Index went up one per cent to 6,697.71, while the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite Index rose by 1.2 per cent to 22,378.72.
International benchmark Brent North Sea crude was down 1.4 per cent - after rising about three per cent earlier in the day - and the main US contract West Texas Intermediate dropped four percent.
"When you get a bit of a reprieve in the energy price, it's not surprising to see a bounce in equity markets," Art Hogan, from B. Riley Wealth Management, told AFP.
But he added that the day has just started and that other news could emerge.
Iran vowed at the United Nations on Monday that it would not submit to "lawless aggression", saying its citizens were in "grave danger" from US and Israeli strikes.
At the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, where countries were discussing the rights situation in Iran - notably following its deadly crackdown on protesters in recent months - Tehran said the focus instead should be on the Middle East war.
"The most urgent and fundamental human rights issue concerning Iran is the imminent threat to the lives of 90 million people whose lives are in immediate and grave danger under the shadow of reckless military aggression," said Ali Bahreini, Iran's ambassador to the UN in Geneva.
"An aggression that is carried out by some of the most lawless and unscrupulous actors on the international stage."
Bahreini said that if such "reckless militarism" was met with indifference, "Iran will most certainly not be the last country to suffer such treatment."
During a session on Iran's record, Bahreini urged the UN's top rights body to instead discuss the Iranian cultural heritage under "indiscriminate" attack and "the innocent children massacred at their school desks".
Iran has accused the United States and Israel of conducting a deadly missile attack on a school in the southern city of Minab. Washington has said it is investigating the incident.
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AFP journalists heard a loud blast over Jerusalem on Monday after the military detected incoming missiles.
The attack came after Israel said it had launched a broad wave of strikes on several Iranian cities, including the capital, Tehran.
Several explosions were heard across Doha on Monday, according to AFP journalists, with the Gulf state's defence ministry subsequently saying it had intercepted a missile attack.
"Qatar announces that its armed forces intercepted a missile attack which targeted the State of Qatar," the ministry said in a statement, as Tehran presses a retaliatory campaign against Gulf states following attacks by the US and Israel on Iran.
Emirates airline has resumed reduced flight operations from Dubai after a temporary suspension earlier this morning.
The airline confirmed that some flights from today’s schedule have been cancelled, and affected passengers will be notified directly.
“Some flights from today’s schedule have been cancelled. Affected customers will receive a cancellation notice and will be advised on reaccommodation options,” the airline said.
Passengers have been urged to check their flight status before travelling to the airport.
UAE air defences dealt with 6 ballistic missiles and 21 drones coming from Iran on Monday, March 16, 2026.
Since the start of Iran's brazen attacks, UAE air defences have dealt with 304 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 1627 drones.
The war in the Middle East started by US-Israeli strikes on Iran has "nothing to do with NATO" and is "not NATO's war", German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's spokesman said Monday.
US President Donald Trump on Sunday called for nations including South Korea, France, China and Britain to help ensure safe passage in the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has declared closed to US and US-allied traffic.
He later upped the pressure on NATO allies, telling the Financial Times newspaper that the alliance faced a "very bad" future if its members did not do their bit to reopen the strait.
"NATO is an alliance for the defence of territory" and "the mandate to deploy NATO is lacking" in the current situation, Merz's spokesman Stefan Kornelius told a regular press briefing.
Germany needed to know from Israel and the United States "at what point the military objectives in Iran will have been achieved", a foreign ministry spokesman said at the same briefing.
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Diplomatic talks with Iran are only possible if it ceases its attacks, Qatar's foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday, as Tehran presses its missile and drone campaign against Gulf states.
"If they stop the attacks, then we can find a way out with diplomacy. But as long as our countries are being attacked, this is not the time to establish committees, it's the time to take a very principled position (on) protecting our countries and for them to stop attacking us immediately," Qatar's foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer says Britain is working with allies on a plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, but “will not be drawn into the wider war.”
He spoke after US President Donald Trump said he’d demanded US allies send warships to open the key oil shipment route.
Starmer said Britain is discussing with the US and allies in Europe and the Gulf the possibility of using mine-hunting drones that the UK has in the region. But he signalled the UK is unlikely to dispatch a warship.
Trump has berated Starmer for a perceived lack of support for the war, after the prime minister initially refused to allow the US to use British bases to strike Iran.
Starmer said at a news conference that Britain is seeking “a viable collective plan” to reopen the strait, adding that it is, “to say the least, not easy.”
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The Umm Al Quwain Government Media Office confirmed today that a building in the emirate was targeted by a drone, resulting in a fire.
Specialized emergency teams responded immediately to the scene. Authorities have officially confirmed there were no casualties or injuries resulting from the incident.
The government urges the public to remain calm, avoid spreading rumors, and rely strictly on official sources for further updates.
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said Monday it will be important for the US and Israel to define “when they consider the military aims of their deployment to have been reached.”
Before meeting EU colleagues in Brussels, Wadephul said he told his U.S. and Israeli counterparts “we need more clarity here.”
He also said the Iranian government poses a significant danger to the region, the freedom of shipping and the global economy and “this danger definitely must not continue.”
Wadephul said without elaborating that he would back sanctions against those responsible for blocking the Strait of Hormuz.
The Israeli military said on Monday it had begun what it described as "limited ground operations" against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.
"In recent days, IDF troops from the 91st division have begun limited and targeted ground operations against key Hezbollah strongholds in southern Lebanon, aimed at enhancing the forward defence area," the military said in a statement.
"This activity is part of broader defencive efforts to establish and strengthen a forward defensive posture, which includes the dismantling of terrorist infrastructure and the elimination of terrorists operating in the area, in order to remove threats and create an additional layer of security for residents of northern Israel," it said.
"Prior to the troops' entry into the area, the IDF conducted strikes using both artillery and the Israeli Air Force", it added.
Britain is sending 5 million pounds ($6.6 million) to humanitarian organisations in Lebanon.
The funds are intended to help provide food, water and shelter for some of the more than 800,000 people displaced by Israel’s offensive against the militant group Hezbollah.
Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper says she is “gravely concerned about the developing conflict in Lebanon and the scale of the humanitarian impact.”
Cooper says the UK is working with European allies and the U.S. to prevent the conflict from escalating.
Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, has praised the country’s resilience, saying recent attacks would not undermine national unity or stability.
In a post on X, Gargash said he was not surprised by the UAE’s steadfastness, citing the strength of its leadership, the loyalty of its people and the support of residents.
He said that Iranian aggression would not break the country, adding that life continues as normal after each incident, reflecting the UAE’s focus on progress and development.
Gargash added that the country would continue to move forward, defending its security and reinforcing the UAE’s model of stability and achievement.
The US government is closely monitoring the situation in Lebanon and the wider Middle East, urging American citizens to stay informed and make safety decisions. Those wishing to leave the region can access assistance and updated departure information from the US government.
Commercial flights are currently available via Middle East Airlines from Beirut Rafic Hariri Airport. Americans are advised to consider these flights if they believe it is safe to travel. US officials emphasise that the safety and security of citizens remains the highest priority.
Dubai-based carrier flydubai will gradually resume flight operations with a reduced schedule starting Monday, March 16, following a temporary Monday morning suspension that disrupted several services.
The airline said some scheduled flights have been affected by the earlier halt in operations and passengers will be notified if their flights have been cancelled or rescheduled.
Passengers have been advised not to travel to the airport unless they have confirmation that their flight is operating.
Oman Air says its flights continue to operate as normal with additional services across its network, but regional airspace closures have forced the carrier to suspend routes to nine destinations.
Flights to and from Amman, Dubai, Bahrain, Doha, Dammam, Kuwait, Copenhagen, Baghdad, and Khasab are cancelled until March 31, 2026.
Passengers on affected routes are advised to contact the airline for rebooking assistance and to check for updates via official channels.
Dubai Police have confirmed that traffic has resumed across most areas of the city following earlier closures.
Drivers should note, however, that Airport Road remains closed for vehicles coming from Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Al Khawaneej, and the Marrakech Street intersection heading towards Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road.
A fire broke out at a petroleum industries site in the Emirate of Fujairah following a drone attack, according to an official statement issued by the Fujairah Government Media Office.
Specialised emergency teams confirmed that the incident resulted in a limited fire at the facility, with no injuries reported.
Dubai Police have confirmed that traffic on Airport Road has returned to normal following an earlier closure that caused significant disruption.
The closure affected vehicles coming from Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khawaneej, as well as traffic from the Marrakech Street intersection heading toward Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road.
Abu Dhabi authorities have responded to an incident involving a missile falling on a civilian vehicle in the Al Bahyah area, resulting in one casualty of Palestinian nationality.
The public is advised to obtain information only from official sources and to avoid spreading rumours or unverified information.
Qatar Airways has announced the continuation of the temporary suspension of most flights, while operating a limited number of services between March 18 and March 28, 2026.
The airline said the decision comes as part of ongoing operational adjustments, with select flights continuing during the period to maintain essential connectivity.
Passengers are advised to check the status of their flights with the airline and stay updated through official channels for any changes to schedules or travel plans
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The Philippine peso weakened to a record low against the UAE dirham on Monday morning, trading at 16.24 per Dh1 around 9.45am. The slide comes amid global market volatility and rising oil prices that are putting pressure on fuel-importing economies. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said it intervened in currency markets after the peso approached the key 60-per-dollar level.
Brent crude oil is trading near the $105 per barrel level on Monday.
A barrel of Brent, the international standard, was up 1.6% at $104.73, dipping slightly after opening above $106 per barrel. It’s up more than 40% since the war began.
Share prices in Asia were mixed and US futures advanced.
The official spokesperson for the Saudi Ministry of Defence confirmed that three drones were intercepted and destroyed over the Riyadh and Eastern regions of Saudi Arabia.
Authorities said the air defence systems successfully neutralised the threats, with operations ongoing to ensure public safety.
The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority has announced the gradual resumption of flights to and from Dubai International Airport to selected destinations, following a temporary suspension implemented as a precautionary measure.
Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest updates on flight schedules before travelling.
Emirates said it expects to operate a "limited schedule after 10 am Dubai local time today (Monday, March 16)," it said in an update.
Unfortunately, some flights on today’s schedule have been cancelled, said the airline.
"Affected customers will receive a cancellation notice and will be advised on reaccommodation options. We apologise for the inconvenience caused," it said.
Aboard Air Force One, US President Donald Trump said he is in talks with “about seven” countries to help “police” the Strait of Hormuz, according to the BBC. He added it “will be interesting to see” which nations step up to support what he described as a “very small endeavour.”
The Saudi Ministry of Defence confirmed that 12 drones were intercepted and destroyed over the country’s eastern region, the SPA reported.
Air defense systems are currently responding to a missile threat. Residents and the public are advised to remain in safe locations and follow official channels for warnings and updates.
Authorities emphasise the importance of staying alert and adhering to safety instructions until the situation is resolved.
All Emirates flights to and from Dubai remain suspended until further notice. The airline is working closely with relevant authorities to assess the situation and ensure the safe resumption of operations.
Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport and to check Emirates travel updates for the latest information.
Amid ongoing regional tensions, UAE authorities are taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety of residents and travellers. Flights and traffic around Dubai are affected, while leaders call for de-escalation and efforts continue to support UAE residents abroad.
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said her government “has not heard anything” from Washington about US President Donald Trump’s calls for countries including Japan to send ships to help protect the Strait of Hormuz.
Takaichi told a parliamentary session that officials have been discussing everything Japan can do to protect Japanese ships in the region within its legal limitations “regardless of a US request.”
Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said he has no plans to send warships to the Strait of Hormuz under the current safety conditions.
“What we can technically do and whether we should do it under the current circumstances is a different story,” he said.
Iran's foreign minister said on Monday that Israeli strikes on Tehran fuel depots constituted "ecocide" due to the long-term risks to residents' health.
"Israel's bombings of fuel depots in Tehran violate international law and constitute ecocide," Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi posted on X.
"Residents face long-term damage to their health and well-being. Contamination of soil and groundwater could have generational impacts," the post added.
“We’re talking to Cuba, but we’re going to do Iran before Cuba,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One.
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel confirmed talks on Friday.
Trump said his supporters in south Florida are eager to see change after decades of animosity.
He has been talking about the island since January, when the U.S. military ousted former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and brought him to the U.S. to face drug charges.
Before that, Venezuela had long supported Cuba financially.
“I think we will pretty soon either make a deal, or do whatever we have to do,” Trump said.
Oil prices hovered around $100 a barrel Monday and stocks fluctuated as the Iran war moved into a third week with both sides showing no sign of backing down and diplomats trying to ensure safe passage for tankers through the crucial Strait of Hormuz.
Crude shot up in the opening minutes after the US president said at the weekend that forces struck military targets on Kharg Island, a scrubby stretch of land in the Gulf that handles almost all of Iran's oil exports.
He also warned attacks could expand to energy infrastructure if the Islamic republic interferes with transit through Hormuz, which has been effectively closed since the US-Israel operations began on February 28.
Iran's Fars news agency reported soon after that no oil infrastructure was damaged in strikes.
The Al Garhoud Bridge towards Casablanca Street is temporarily closed. Motorists are advised to take alternative routes and follow traffic instructions.
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Dubai Airports has announced that some flights from Dubai International Airport (DXB) are being diverted to Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) due to ongoing operational disruptions. Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for updated flight information.
Dubai Police have temporarily closed Airport Street and Airport Tunnel. Drivers are advised to take alternative routes and stay updated for real-time traffic information.
Bahrain’s air defence systems have intercepted and destroyed 125 ballistic missiles and 212 drones targeting the Kingdom since the start of the Iranian aggression, the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) said.
In a statement carried by the Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the BDF General Command said the attacks on civilian areas and private property represent a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and the United Nations Charter.
The Saudi Ministry of Defence announced the interception and destruction of seven drones in the Eastern Province. Major General Turki bin Saleh Al Maliki, the ministry’s official spokesperson, confirmed the operation via the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
The Saudi Ministry of Defence announced the interception and destruction of seven drones in the Eastern Province. Major General Turki bin Saleh Al Maliki, the ministry’s official spokesperson, confirmed the operation via the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
US President Donald Trump said Sunday that the United States was in discussions with Iran as the war enters its third week but that Tehran was not ready for a deal to end it.
"Yes, we're talking to them," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, without detailing the nature of such talks, when asked if there was any diplomacy under way to end a conflict that has spread across the Middle East and roiled global markets.
"But I don't think they're ready. But they are getting pretty close," Trump said.
Iran's foreign minister had denied earlier that any talks with the United States were taking place.
Trump said he was not sure he wanted to make a deal to end the war "because first of all nobody even knows who you're dealing with, because most of their leadership has been killed."
The Kuwait National Guard (KNG) said it intercepted and downed two drones within its areas of responsibility over the past 24 hours.
In a statement Monday, KNG spokesperson Brigadier General Dr. Jadaan Fadhel said the operation was part of ongoing efforts to strengthen national security and protect strategic sites.
He added that the National Guard is coordinating closely with the Kuwait Army, Ministry of Interior and Kuwait Fire Force, with all forces maintaining high readiness to address potential threats.
All flights to and from Dubai have been temporarily suspended, with passengers advised not to travel to the airport until further notice.
Dubai-based carrier Emirates said it will share updates as soon as more information becomes available.
The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority has announced the temporary suspension of flights at Dubai International Airport as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers and staff.
Authorities advised travellers to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates regarding flight schedules and travel plans.
Further updates will be issued through official channels as soon as more information becomes available.
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Dubai Civil Defence teams have successfully contained a fire that broke out after a drone strike affected one of the fuel tanks in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport (DXB). Authorities confirmed that no injuries have been reported.
Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a telephone call from Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, during which they discussed regional developments amid escalating military actions and their grave threats to regional and global security and stability.
The call also addressed the continued and blatant Iranian attacks targeting countries in the region, noting their violation of sovereign rights of these countries and international norms.
Both sides stressed the need for the immediate cessation of military escalation, which poses a threat to stability and security in the region and the world at large, underscoring the importance of prioritising serious dialogue and diplomatic means in addressing the issues of the region in a manner that preserves regional security and peace.
Civil Defence teams continue their efforts to bring the fire under control. No injuries have been reported so far.
Civil Defence teams continue their efforts to bring the fire under control. No injuries have been reported so far.
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from His Excellency Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani, Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq, during which they discussed developments in the region and their serious repercussions on its security and stability, in addition to the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and several brotherly countries in the region.
MANAMA: The Kingdom of Bahrain announced that the air defence systems of the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) intercepted and destroyed 125 ballistic missiles and 212 drones that targeted the Kingdom since the start of the Iranian aggression.
The UK Ministry of Defence reported that RAF jets continued air defence patrols to protect British interests and allies across Qatar, Cyprus, the UAE, and Bahrain. A British counter-drone unit simultaneously shot down multiple Iranian drones following strikes on coalition bases in the region. The operations form part of Britain’s strictly defensive role in the 2026 Iran conflict.
Day 16: Trump calls for allies on Strait of Hormuz security
Day 15: Trump threatens Iran’s oil infrastructure after US bombs Kharg
Day 14: Trump vows intense strikes against Iran in coming days
Day 13: US refueling aircraft crashes in Iraq
Day 12: Donald Trump says Iran near point of defeat
Day 11: US says today will be the 'most intense' of attacks
Day 10: UAE intercepts 15 missiles and 119 drones
Day 9: Gulf nations face fresh attacks
Day 8: US forces hit Iran hard, Trump touts battlefield gains
Day 7: Thousands being evacuated from Middle East: Trump
Day 6: Spring break for schools, universities moved up; some exams cancelled
Day 5: UAE waives overstay fines caused by airspace closure
Day 4: Dubai contains fire near US Consulate
Day 3: Trump lists 'clear' Iran war objectives
Day 2: UAE airlines extend flight cancellations