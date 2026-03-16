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Emirates suspends Dubai flights amid safety precaution

Emirates says safety of passengers and crew remains top priority

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
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Emirates suspends all flights to and from Dubai until further notice
Emirates suspends all flights to and from Dubai until further notice

Emirates has announced the temporary suspension of all flights to and from Dubai, urging passengers not to travel to the airport until further notice.

The airline said it will provide updates as soon as more information becomes available and thanked customers for their understanding and patience, stressing that the safety of passengers and crew remains its top priority.

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This follows the confirmation by the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority of the temporary suspension of operations at Dubai International Airport as a precaution, after a fire at a fuel tank near the airport was successfully contained.

Travellers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest flight updates, and further information will be shared through official channels as it becomes available.

Related Topics:
AviationUS-Israel-Iran war

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