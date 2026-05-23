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Iran shuts western airspace amid fears of renewed US strikes

Only eight Iranian airports remain operational under tightened restrictions

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The organisation said all civil flight permits had been suspended at airports located in the western sector of Tehran’s Flight Information Region.
The organisation said all civil flight permits had been suspended at airports located in the western sector of Tehran’s Flight Information Region.
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Dubai: Iran Civil Aviation Organization announced the temporary closure of airspace over western Iran on Saturday, as diplomatic efforts to reach a potential agreement between Tehran and Washington continued alongside reports that the United States military was preparing for possible new strikes against Iran.

In a statement, the organisation said all civil flight permits had been suspended at airports located in the western sector of Tehran’s Flight Information Region.

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Only eight airports across the country remain operational, including Tehran’s Mehrabad and Imam Khomeini airports, as well as airports in Isfahan and Yazd.

Even at those airports, flights have been restricted to daylight hours between sunrise and sunset, while airlines are required to obtain fresh approval from the Civil Aviation Organization for each individual flight.

The measures come amid heightened regional tensions and renewed speculation over the possibility of further military escalation involving the United States and Iran.

Axios and CBS News reported on Friday that the US administration was considering launching new strikes against Iran, while President Donald Trump altered his weekend schedule to remain in Washington, fuelling speculation over a possible return to conflict.

CBS reported that the US military was preparing for potential strikes against Iran over the weekend, although no final decision had yet been taken.

According to Axios, Trump gathered his closest advisers on Friday morning to discuss developments related to the conflict with Iran. 

Later in the day, the US president announced he would not attend his son Donald Trump Jr’s wedding in New Jersey and would instead remain in Washington for what he described as “matters of state”.

The reports emerged as diplomatic efforts intensified to prevent further escalation. Pakistan’s army chief, who has been mediating between the United States and Iran, travelled to Tehran on Friday as part of ongoing attempts to secure a political solution.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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