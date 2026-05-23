White House mulls renewed military action against Iran amid fears of regional escalation: report

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) and the Critical Threats Project (CTP) assessed that Iran continues to exploit the ceasefire period to reorganise and regenerate its military capabilities at the tactical and operational levels, where it can recover relatively quickly.

Iranian forces have likely also reestablished communications between units and commanders — disrupted during the war due to US-Israeli airstrikes and had significantly degraded Iran’s ability to conduct operations to achieve its objectives.

US forces buried some of these assets during combat operations, which rendered the buried assets combat ineffective.

The restoration of underground missile storage and launch facilities means that Iran was degraded operationally and then prepared itself for a new round of fighting.

US forces have also prepared for a new round of fighting.

Russia has reportedly supported Iranian reconstitution efforts by sending drone components to Iran.

Iran’s efforts to reconstitute its military capabilities during the ceasefire period.