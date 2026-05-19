Inside Iraq’s Iran-backed militias: Tehran’s terror tools behind Barakah attack

Kataib Hezbollah (KH): One of the most powerful and hardline Iran-backed groups. The US designates it a terrorist organisation. It has been repeatedly accused of attacks on US bases and diplomatic facilities.

Asaib Ahl Al Haq (AAH): A powerful militia and political movement closely linked to Iran’s IRGC. It strongly opposes the US military presence in Iraq.

Harakat Hezbollah Al Nujaba (HHN): Led by Akram Al Kaabi, the group openly aligns itself with Iran’s “Axis of Resistance” and has operated in both Iraq and Syria.

Badr Organization: One of the oldest and most influential Iran-linked groups in Iraq. Formed in Iran during the Iran-Iraq war, it later became deeply embedded in Iraqi politics and security institutions.

Kataib Sayyid Al Shuhada: A smaller but active Iran-backed militia involved in regional operations and part of the broader “Islamic Resistance in Iraq.”