‘Clock is ticking’: Trump-Netanyahu call fuels fears of new Iran war

US president warns Tehran to 'move fast' or 'there won’t be anything left of them'
Dubai: US President Donald Trump warned Iran that “time is of the essence” after speaking with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid growing reports that Washington and Tel Aviv are preparing for a possible resumption of the war against Tehran.
“For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them,” Trump wrote on Truth Social shortly after the call with Netanyahu.
According to media reports, the two leaders discussed the possibility of renewing military operations against Iran as diplomatic efforts to secure a durable settlement continue to falter.
Some media reports said, Trump still believes Iran wants to make a deal and expects Tehran to submit an updated proposal in the coming days, though he reportedly declined to specify a deadline for negotiations.
“We want to make a deal, but the Iranians are not at the place we want them to be right now,” Trump reportedly said. “They will need to reach that place, or they will receive a harsh blow.”
Trump reportedly warned that if Tehran failed to present a better proposal, the US would “hit them harder than anything we’ve done to them so far.”
He also described his phone call with Netanyahu as positive and said discussions focused largely on the war with Iran.
The call came as regional tensions sharply escalated, with Iran state television airing footage of news presenters holding rifles in what appeared to be an effort to prepare the public for a possible return to war.
On one programme, a state TV presenter received firearms training from a masked member of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. On another channel, presenter Mobina Nasiri declared she was ready to “sacrifice” her life for Iran while holding a weapon sent from a gathering in Tehran.
The developments have intensified fears that the fragile ceasefire could collapse.
Two people familiar with the matter, including an Israeli military officer, told media outlets that Israel is coordinating with the United States regarding a possible resumption of attacks on Iran.
Speaking to his Cabinet on Sunday, Netanyahu said Israel was “prepared for any scenario” concerning Iran.
The rhetoric comes as indirect mediation efforts continue behind the scenes.
Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani held talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding efforts to secure a ceasefire between the United States and Iran, Qatar’s foreign ministry said.
The two sides discussed regional developments and Pakistan’s mediation role aimed at preventing a broader escalation.
Meanwhile, international airlines continue to respond cautiously to the regional security situation.
American Airlines announced it was extending the suspension of nonstop flights between New York and Tel Aviv until January 6, 2027, citing ongoing instability linked to the Iran conflict.
The carrier had previously suspended flights through September this year. United Airlines and Delta have also halted services to Tel Aviv for extended periods, leaving Israeli carriers El Al and Arkia as the primary operators of direct flights between Israel and the United States.
The renewed tensions have raised concerns across the Gulf, particularly after Sunday's drone strike near the UAE’s Barakah Nuclear Power Plant and repeated threats to shipping and energy infrastructure in the Strait of Hormuz.
With diplomacy struggling, military preparations intensifying and inflammatory rhetoric escalating on both sides, fears are growing that the region may once again be moving toward a wider and potentially more dangerous phase of the conflict.