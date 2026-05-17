‘Clock is ticking’: Trump-Netanyahu call fuels fears of new Iran war

“For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them ,” Trump wrote on Truth Social shortly after the call with Netanyahu.

Dubai: US President Donald Trump warned Iran that “time is of the essence” after speaking with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid growing reports that Washington and Tel Aviv are preparing for a possible resumption of the war against Tehran.

On one programme, a state TV presenter received firearms training from a masked member of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. On another channel, presenter Mobina Nasiri declared she was ready to “sacrifice” her life for Iran while holding a weapon sent from a gathering in Tehran.

The call came as regional tensions sharply escalated, with Iran state television airing footage of news presenters holding rifles in what appeared to be an effort to prepare the public for a possible return to war.

Trump reportedly warned that if Tehran failed to present a better proposal, the US would “hit them harder than anything we’ve done to them so far.”

“We want to make a deal, but the Iranians are not at the place we want them to be right now,” Trump reportedly said. “They will need to reach that place, or they will receive a harsh blow.”

Some media reports said, Trump still believes Iran wants to make a deal and expects Tehran to submit an updated proposal in the coming days, though he reportedly declined to specify a deadline for negotiations.

With diplomacy struggling, military preparations intensifying and inflammatory rhetoric escalating on both sides, fears are growing that the region may once again be moving toward a wider and potentially more dangerous phase of the conflict.

The renewed tensions have raised concerns across the Gulf, particularly after Sunday's drone strike near the UAE’s Barakah Nuclear Power Plant and repeated threats to shipping and energy infrastructure in the Strait of Hormuz.

The carrier had previously suspended flights through September this year. United Airlines and Delta have also halted services to Tel Aviv for extended periods, leaving Israeli carriers El Al and Arkia as the primary operators of direct flights between Israel and the United States.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.