Trump says Iran's proposal 'totally unacceptable', accuses Tehran negotiators of 'playing games'

Limited exchange of strikes

Iran’s military issued a pointed warning that countries enforcing sanctions against Tehran would “face problems” when their vessels pass through the strait — a message widely interpreted as a reminder of Iran’s capacity to disrupt global shipping if tensions escalate again.

Recent weeks have seen US and Iranian forces trade limited strikes and naval confrontations in and around the waterway, raising fears in global markets about the vulnerability of energy supplies.

For now, the guns are quieter than before — but the rhetoric from Washington, Jerusalem and Tehran suggests the political distance between the parties may be widening rather than narrowing.