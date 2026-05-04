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UAE air defences intercept 12 missiles and 4 drones

The projectiles were launched from Iran, resulting in three moderate injuries

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The UAE’s air defence systems have intercepted 12 ballistic missiles, three cruise missiles and four drones.

The Ministry of Defence said that on 4 May 2026, the projectiles were launched from Iran, resulting in three moderate injuries.

Since the start of the Iranian attacks on the UAE on Feb 28, air defence systems have dealt with 549 ballistic missiles, 29 cruise missiles and 2,260 drones.

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The total number of injuries has reached 227, involving multiple nationalities, including Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, Turkish, Iraqi, Nepali, Nigerian, Omani, Jordanian, Palestinian, Ghanaian, Indonesian, Swedish, Tunisian, Moroccan and Russian nationals.

The total number of martyrs has reached three, including one Moroccan civilian working under contract with the armed forces, while the total number of deaths has reached 10 civilians of Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi, Palestinian, Indian and Egyptian nationalities.

The Ministry of Defence said it is fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats, and will respond decisively to any attempt to undermine the country’s security, ensuring the protection of its sovereignty, stability, national interests and capabilities.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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