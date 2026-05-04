US–Iran conflict: Indian Embassy in UAE confirms three injured in Fujairah attacks

Indian Embassy says it is coordinating with UAE authorities for medical care
Three Indian nationals have been injured in recent attacks in Fujairah, the Indian Embassy in the UAE said on Monday.
The embassy confirmed it is in contact with local authorities to ensure the injured receive adequate medical treatment and support.
“We are in touch with local authorities for ensuring adequate medical care and welfare of the affected Indian nationals,” the mission said.
Further details on the nature of the attacks or the condition of the injured were not immediately disclosed.
In a separate statement, the UAE strongly condemned the attacks, which it said targeted civilian sites and facilities using missiles and drones, resulting in injuries to the three Indian nationals.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the strikes as a “serious escalation” and an “unacceptable act of aggression”, warning that they constitute a direct threat to the country’s security, stability and territorial integrity. It added that the attacks are a violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.
Further details on the condition of the injured have not yet been released.