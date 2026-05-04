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Three injured in drone attack at Fujairah oil zone

The three men sustained moderate injuries and were transferred to hospital for treatment

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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File picture for illustrative purpose only. An oil tanker off the coast of Fujairah, UAE.
File picture for illustrative purpose only. An oil tanker off the coast of Fujairah, UAE.
AP

Fujairah: Three Indian nationals were injured in a drone attack on the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ), authorities said on Monday, as emergency teams continued efforts to contain a fire triggered by the incident.

In a statement, the Fujairah Media Office said the three men sustained moderate injuries and were transferred to hospital for treatment. Updates would be provided as they become available, it added.

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Officials confirmed that the fire broke out following a drone strike originating from Iran, in what was described as a developing situation at the oil facilities.

Civil Defence teams were deployed immediately and remain on site working to bring the blaze under control.

Authorities urged the public to rely on official channels for information and to avoid circulating rumours or unverified reports.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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