Hundreds of missiles, 40 days of pressure, UAE defence never slowed, official says
Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s armed forces are on constant readiness to defend the country under all circumstances, a senior defence official said, pointing to the military’s performance during recent attacks as evidence of a system built for sustained resilience rather than short-term response.
Brigadier Pilot Abdulnasser Al Hammadi, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence, said the UAE’s military operates “around the clock” in both peace and wartime conditions, stressing that preparedness is not situational but continuous.
His remarks came during the “Aan Podcast” with Fahad Heikal, where he outlined how the country’s defence architecture has been tested in recent weeks.
He said Emirati pilots and air defence systems demonstrated “high efficiency” in countering a wave of attacks that unfolded with little warning.
Despite the sudden escalation, the country’s air defence network was already active and able to respond “from the very first moment”, intercepting threats as they emerged.
The scale of the attacks, he noted, was unprecedented. While the UAE had faced similar patterns of threats before, including missile and drone attacks by regional militias, the volume and intensity seen during the latest escalation marked a significant shift.
“We were targeted by hundreds of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones within a matter of days,” he said.
According to Al Hammadi, the vast majority of these threats were intercepted and destroyed. Some damage occurred in limited areas due to falling debris from successful interceptions, but he emphasised that losses remained contained when measured against the scale of the attacks.
What stood out, he suggested, was not only the ability to respond, but to sustain performance. The UAE’s defence system maintained a high operational tempo for 40 consecutive days without any decline in effectiveness. “We are confident that even if such attacks continue, the system will maintain the same level of performance and efficiency,” he said.
Al Hammadi described the UAE’s defence capabilities as “integrated, comprehensive and highly advanced”, supported by one of the most sophisticated air defence systems globally.
He explained that the system operates across multiple dimensions, capable of defending in all directions, at varying altitudes, and over long distances, including threats beyond the Earth’s atmosphere such as ballistic missiles.
This layered approach, he said, has allowed the country to respond flexibly to different types of threats, from high-speed ballistic missiles to low-flying drones.
While assessing national strength, Al Hammadi argued that military power is no longer defined primarily by offensive capability. Instead, the true measure lies in a country’s ability to defend itself, maintain stability, and ensure that institutions continue to function during periods of crisis.
Over the past 40 days, he said, the UAE demonstrated precisely that: government institutions operated as normal, and daily life continued with minimal disruption. “Society continued to live normally,” he noted, suggesting that resilience not firepower is becoming the defining metric of national strength.
Al Hammadi highlighted the role of leadership during the crisis, noting that the UAE’s leadership was present “in the field alongside the soldiers”, a factor he said had a direct impact on morale.
He also pointed to the support of the wider community, describing it as an important pillar in sustaining the armed forces during a period of heightened tension.
Beyond the battlefield, the response relied heavily on coordination between military, security and civilian institutions. This level of integration, he said, proved critical and underscored the need for even closer alignment in future crises.
The spokesperson emphasised the growing importance of the UAE’s domestic defence industry, which he said has reached a level of global competitiveness across land, air, naval and space systems.
This capability has provided the country with a degree of military self-reliance, particularly during periods when global supply chains are disrupted. In the recent crisis, locally developed systems and production capacity played a role in sustaining operations and reinforcing national capabilities within short timeframes.
Al Hammadi addressed the increasing use of drones, describing them as a relatively new and complex challenge facing militaries worldwide. In response, the UAE has developed integrated detection and interception systems capable of tracking drone movements and neutralising them before they pose a threat.
These systems, he said, combine ground-based air defence with interceptor aircraft, enabling a multi-layered response to non-traditional threats.
Weather conditions and time of day, often considered operational variables, have not significantly affected performance, he added. Advanced systems allow the UAE’s defence network to operate with equal efficiency in rain, low visibility, and during both day and night operations.
Artificial intelligence has become an integral part of the UAE’s defence ecosystem, particularly in analysing data and selecting the most effective response to incoming threats. These technologies, Al Hammadi said, support human decision-making and enhance the speed and accuracy of operational responses.
At the same time, he praised the role of the Emirati soldier, describing them as highly trained and globally respected for their discipline and effectiveness. Years of training and operational experience, including participation in regional missions, have shaped a force capable of operating at the level of advanced militaries.
Speaking on recent events, Al Hammadi said the experience reinforced several key lessons, foremost among them the importance of early preparation and continuous readiness. The performance of the defence system, he noted, was not built overnight but the result of years of planning, investment and development.
He also stressed the need for forward-looking strategies, including anticipating future threats and strengthening institutional integration.
“The level we have reached today is the outcome of decades of preparation,” he said. “Maintaining that level requires constant readiness, coordination, and the ability to adapt to what comes next.”