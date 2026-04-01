Under pressure, undeterred: The UAE’s measured response to crisis

That combination of economic, political and symbolic weight makes the UAE, in Iranian eyes, one of the most powerful and influential Arab Gulf states, and therefore a prime target when Iran wants to send a message to the region and to the wider international community. But the paradox is that the very pressure aimed at exposing the UAE’s vulnerabilities has, in many ways, highlighted its strengths: its layered defence systems, its calm diplomacy, its stable markets, its disciplined information space, and its surprisingly cohesive society. Beyond the skyline and the landmarks, what this period has revealed is a state that has invested quietly, for years, in the unglamorous foundations of security, governance and trust. That is exactly the kind of power and influence that Iran both recognises and fears even as it continues to test it.