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UAE stands resilient one month after more than 2,000 Iranian missile and drone attacks

Data shows that the UAE has been the primary target of the Iranian assaults since Feb 28

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
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Over the past month, the UAE has faced one of the largest waves of aerial threats in its modern history
Over the past month, the UAE has faced one of the largest waves of aerial threats in its modern history

One month after the launch of Iran’s aggressive missile and drone attacks against the United Arab Emirates and several Gulf states—beginning on February 28, 2026—targeting both civilian and military infrastructure in the UAE as part of a broader regional escalation that included strikes on ports and critical facilities, the contours of a complex landscape are becoming increasingly clear.

This landscape reflects an unprecedented level of military escalation, met by a highly efficient Emirati response and a firm political and diplomatic stance underscoring that the UAE’s security and sovereignty are non-negotiable.

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Key features of the Iranian escalation over the past month

Scale of attacks: Data indicates that the UAE has been the primary target of the Iranian assaults since February 28, with 2,156 attacks out of a total of 4,391 recorded across Gulf states, involving missiles and unmanned aerial systems.

Nature of targets: The strikes focused on vital facilities, ports, oil installations, and civilian areas, causing material damage and operational disruptions.

The UAE’s Position: The UAE has affirmed before international forums that these acts constitute a flagrant violation of international law and have deliberately targeted civilian infrastructure, thereby undermining energy security and global supply chains.

Diplomatically, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has engaged in consultations with international counterparts to address the repercussions of this escalation.

In a statement delivered by Jamal Al Musharakh, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva, before the UN Human Rights Council, the UAE stressed that the ongoing Iranian attacks—exceeding 2,000 ballistic and cruise missiles as well as drones—have targeted vital civilian facilities, airports, residential areas, and other civilian sites in blatant violation of national sovereignty and international humanitarian law.

The UAE emphasized that what is unfolding is not merely a military escalation, but a systematic and reckless pattern of behavior that undermines the foundations of the international order and threatens regional and global stability—particularly through the targeting of infrastructure directly linked to civilian safety, energy security, the global economy, and supply chains.

Unprecedented escalation: Figures reveal the scale

Over the past month, the UAE has faced one of the largest waves of aerial threats in its modern history. Official statistics highlight the scale of escalation:

  • 378 ballistic missiles

  • 15 cruise missiles

  • 1,835 drones

Despite the intensity, air defense systems successfully intercepted the vast majority of these threats, reflecting the country’s advanced military and technological readiness.

However, the attacks were not without impact. Falling debris and a limited number of projectiles that penetrated defenses caused material damage in various locations.

Multinational casualties: The human toll

The human cost reveals the harshest dimension of these attacks. The total number of casualties stands at:

  • 11 fatalities

  • 171 injured individuals from 29 nationalities

 The victims include:

  • Two members of the UAE Armed Forces who were killed in the line of duty

  • A Moroccan civilian contractor working with the armed forces

  • Eight civilians of Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi, Palestinian, and Indian nationalities

These figures reflect the UAE’s diverse societal fabric and underscore the broad humanitarian impact of the attacks on civilians from multiple backgrounds.

Civilian and strategic targets

Official sources confirmed that the attacks targeted—or attempted to target—a range of critical sites, including:

  • Airports and aviation infrastructure

  • Energy and fuel facilities

  • Residential areas

  • Commercial zones

Several incidents were reported in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, including fires caused by drones near key facilities, as well as damage resulting from falling debris.

This pattern of targeting suggests an attempt to inflict both economic and psychological impact by striking at the core of daily life and essential infrastructure. 

Effective response: High state of readiness

Despite the intensity of the attacks, the UAE demonstrated a high level of crisis management and threat response through:

  • Advanced air defense systems that intercepted most incoming threats

  • Integrated coordination between military and security agencies

  • Rapid response by emergency and civil defense teams

  • Near-continuity of critical operations, particularly in the aviation sector

This preparedness significantly minimized losses and ensured the stability of daily life.

A firm Emirati stance: Rejection and accountability

Politically and diplomatically, the UAE’s position has been clear and consistent from the outset, emphasizing that these attacks constitute: 

  • A blatant act of aggression and a violation of international law

  • A direct threat to regional and global security

  • Acts of terrorism targeting civilians and infrastructure

 The UAE at the United Nations: Active diplomacy

At the international level, the UAE has intensified efforts to present its case to the global community by:

  • Providing official briefings on the nature and consequences of the attacks

  • Calling for the activation of international accountability mechanisms

  • Stressing the need to protect civilians and critical infrastructure

This approach reflects a strategy that combines operational firmness with legal and diplomatic engagement.

Abu Dhabi’s message: Resilience and continuity

After a month of escalation, Abu Dhabi’s message is unequivocal:

  • National security is a red line

  • Aggression will not break the nation’s resolve

  • The path of development will continue uninterrupted

Despite the severity of the attacks and their deliberate nature, the UAE affirms that these challenges will not undermine its stability, but rather reinforce its commitment to its principles and its capacity to confront crises with resilience and determination.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
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