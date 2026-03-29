UAE stands resilient one month after more than 2,000 Iranian missile and drone attacks

Data shows that the UAE has been the primary target of the Iranian assaults since Feb 28
One month after the launch of Iran’s aggressive missile and drone attacks against the United Arab Emirates and several Gulf states—beginning on February 28, 2026—targeting both civilian and military infrastructure in the UAE as part of a broader regional escalation that included strikes on ports and critical facilities, the contours of a complex landscape are becoming increasingly clear.
This landscape reflects an unprecedented level of military escalation, met by a highly efficient Emirati response and a firm political and diplomatic stance underscoring that the UAE’s security and sovereignty are non-negotiable.
Scale of attacks: Data indicates that the UAE has been the primary target of the Iranian assaults since February 28, with 2,156 attacks out of a total of 4,391 recorded across Gulf states, involving missiles and unmanned aerial systems.
Nature of targets: The strikes focused on vital facilities, ports, oil installations, and civilian areas, causing material damage and operational disruptions.
The UAE’s Position: The UAE has affirmed before international forums that these acts constitute a flagrant violation of international law and have deliberately targeted civilian infrastructure, thereby undermining energy security and global supply chains.
Diplomatically, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has engaged in consultations with international counterparts to address the repercussions of this escalation.
In a statement delivered by Jamal Al Musharakh, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva, before the UN Human Rights Council, the UAE stressed that the ongoing Iranian attacks—exceeding 2,000 ballistic and cruise missiles as well as drones—have targeted vital civilian facilities, airports, residential areas, and other civilian sites in blatant violation of national sovereignty and international humanitarian law.
The UAE emphasized that what is unfolding is not merely a military escalation, but a systematic and reckless pattern of behavior that undermines the foundations of the international order and threatens regional and global stability—particularly through the targeting of infrastructure directly linked to civilian safety, energy security, the global economy, and supply chains.
Unprecedented escalation: Figures reveal the scale
Over the past month, the UAE has faced one of the largest waves of aerial threats in its modern history. Official statistics highlight the scale of escalation:
378 ballistic missiles
15 cruise missiles
1,835 drones
Despite the intensity, air defense systems successfully intercepted the vast majority of these threats, reflecting the country’s advanced military and technological readiness.
However, the attacks were not without impact. Falling debris and a limited number of projectiles that penetrated defenses caused material damage in various locations.
The human cost reveals the harshest dimension of these attacks. The total number of casualties stands at:
11 fatalities
171 injured individuals from 29 nationalities
The victims include:
Two members of the UAE Armed Forces who were killed in the line of duty
A Moroccan civilian contractor working with the armed forces
Eight civilians of Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi, Palestinian, and Indian nationalities
These figures reflect the UAE’s diverse societal fabric and underscore the broad humanitarian impact of the attacks on civilians from multiple backgrounds.
Official sources confirmed that the attacks targeted—or attempted to target—a range of critical sites, including:
Airports and aviation infrastructure
Energy and fuel facilities
Residential areas
Commercial zones
Several incidents were reported in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, including fires caused by drones near key facilities, as well as damage resulting from falling debris.
This pattern of targeting suggests an attempt to inflict both economic and psychological impact by striking at the core of daily life and essential infrastructure.
Effective response: High state of readiness
Despite the intensity of the attacks, the UAE demonstrated a high level of crisis management and threat response through:
Advanced air defense systems that intercepted most incoming threats
Integrated coordination between military and security agencies
Rapid response by emergency and civil defense teams
Near-continuity of critical operations, particularly in the aviation sector
This preparedness significantly minimized losses and ensured the stability of daily life.
Politically and diplomatically, the UAE’s position has been clear and consistent from the outset, emphasizing that these attacks constitute:
A blatant act of aggression and a violation of international law
A direct threat to regional and global security
Acts of terrorism targeting civilians and infrastructure
The UAE at the United Nations: Active diplomacy
At the international level, the UAE has intensified efforts to present its case to the global community by:
Providing official briefings on the nature and consequences of the attacks
Calling for the activation of international accountability mechanisms
Stressing the need to protect civilians and critical infrastructure
This approach reflects a strategy that combines operational firmness with legal and diplomatic engagement.
After a month of escalation, Abu Dhabi’s message is unequivocal:
National security is a red line
Aggression will not break the nation’s resolve
The path of development will continue uninterrupted
Despite the severity of the attacks and their deliberate nature, the UAE affirms that these challenges will not undermine its stability, but rather reinforce its commitment to its principles and its capacity to confront crises with resilience and determination.