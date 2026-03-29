Dubai : As tensions escalate in the Middle East, UAE residents have been closely monitoring developments in the ongoing US-Israel conflict with Iran. While regional instability continues, authorities in the UAE have reassured the public that the country remains safe, issuing alerts, updates, and guidance to ensure calm. Here’s a breakdown of what residents need to know on Day 30 of the conflict.

Dubai authorities confirmed that the loud sounds reported across the city were caused by successful air defence operations. Incoming threats were neutralised, and residents are advised to rely solely on verified official sources to avoid misinformation.

The Ministry of Interior (MOI) sent a mobile alert confirming that the UAE is currently safe after earlier warnings about potential missile threats. The alert thanked residents for their cooperation and reassured the public that normal activities can resume. Authorities continue to urge residents to stay informed through official channels only.

Global oil prices are expected to rise further due to escalating tensions and potential supply risks in the Middle East. Brent crude is trading above $112 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate hovers near $100. Prices have surged from pre-conflict levels of around $70, reflecting market concerns over potential disruptions.

Air India, Air India Express, and IndiGo have confirmed operational updates for flights between the UAE and India . A total of 30 scheduled and non-scheduled flights will operate, including 16 ad-hoc services connecting Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah to major Indian cities. Operations remain subject to slot availability and regulatory approvals.

Despite heightened geopolitical tensions, Dubai’s property market remains stable . Data from Smart Bricks indicates that around 85% of landlords are not considering selling, and there is no widespread panic selling. Market activity continues as residents and investors adapt to the situation without disruption.

Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) reported significant damage at its Al Taweelah facility in Khalifa Economic Zone Abu Dhabi following Iranian missile and drone attacks. Several employees were injured, though none of the injuries are life-threatening. CEO Abdulnasser Bin Kalban stressed that the safety of staff remains a top priority and damage assessments are ongoing.

Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, inspected the emirate’s main emergency response hub to ensure preparedness amid regional tensions . The review focused on response systems, ongoing operations, and overall readiness to manage potential fallout from the conflict.

Dr Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, highlighted that the country’s position has been misinterpreted by some media outlets . He reaffirmed that the UAE is defending its sovereignty and critical infrastructure against Iranian aggression with resolve and efficiency.

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