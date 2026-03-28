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Emirates Global Aluminium Al Taweelah site damaged in Iranian missile, drone attacks

UAE aluminium plant hit; injuries reported as damage assessment continues, confirms EGA

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Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
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Aluminium Production at Emirates Global Aluminium's Al Taweelah Plant
Aluminium Production at Emirates Global Aluminium's Al Taweelah Plant

Dubai: Emirates Global Aluminium said on Saturday its Al Taweelah site sustained significant damage during Iranian missile and drone attacks at Khalifa Economic Zone Abu Dhabi, with assessments ongoing.

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The company said in a statement that a number of employees were injured, but added that none of the injuries were life-threatening.

Chief Executive Officer Abdulnasser Bin Kalban said: “The safety and security of our people is our top priority at EGA at all times. We are deeply saddened and are assessing the damage to our facilities.”

EGA said its Al Taweelah smelter produced 1.6 million tonnes of cast metal in 2025. The company added it had "substantial metal stock on the water when the conflict began, and stock on the ground in some overseas locations."

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
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Abu DhabiUS-Israel-Iran war

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