Emirates Global Aluminium Al Taweelah site damaged in Iranian missile, drone attacks

UAE aluminium plant hit; injuries reported as damage assessment continues, confirms EGA
Dubai: Emirates Global Aluminium said on Saturday its Al Taweelah site sustained significant damage during Iranian missile and drone attacks at Khalifa Economic Zone Abu Dhabi, with assessments ongoing.
The company said in a statement that a number of employees were injured, but added that none of the injuries were life-threatening.
Chief Executive Officer Abdulnasser Bin Kalban said: “The safety and security of our people is our top priority at EGA at all times. We are deeply saddened and are assessing the damage to our facilities.”
EGA said its Al Taweelah smelter produced 1.6 million tonnes of cast metal in 2025. The company added it had "substantial metal stock on the water when the conflict began, and stock on the ground in some overseas locations."