Airlines add ad-hoc services, allow free rebooking and full refunds for travellers
Air India, Air India Express, and IndiGo have issued updates on flights between the UAE and India for March 29, following operational adjustments in West Asia.
Air India and Air India Express will operate a total of 30 scheduled and non-scheduled flights, including 16 ad-hoc services connecting Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah to major Indian cities. Operations are subject to slot availability and regulatory approvals.
Dubai: Air India – Delhi; Air India Express – Delhi (non-scheduled)
Abu Dhabi: Air India Express – Delhi, Kozhikode, Mangalore, Mumbai (non-scheduled)
Sharjah: Air India Express – Amritsar, Kannur (non-scheduled)
Ras Al Khaimah and Al Ain: No flights
Passengers affected by temporarily suspended flights can rebook at no extra charge or opt for a full refund.
Air India passengers can manage bookings via airindia.com or call +91 1169329333 / +91 1169329999. Air India Express passengers can rebook via additional ad-hoc flights or through the AI assistant Tia on WhatsApp at +91 63600 12345.
Mumbai – Abu Dhabi: 6E 1401
Abu Dhabi – Mumbai: 6E 1402
Delhi – Abu Dhabi: 6E 1405
Abu Dhabi – Delhi: 6E 1406
Mumbai – Abu Dhabi: 6E 1413
Abu Dhabi – Mumbai: 6E 1414
Hyderabad – Sharjah: 6E 1421
Mumbai – Dubai: 6E 1453
Dubai – Mumbai: 6E 1454
IndiGo advised passengers that scheduled Middle East flights will operate as planned. Travellers are encouraged to check flight status regularly, with safety and compliance with local authorities remaining the top priority.
IndiGo confirmed that its scheduled Middle East flights will operate as planned, and passengers are advised to check flight status regularly. Safety and regulatory compliance remain the top priority.
Airlines are proactively contacting travellers using registered mobile numbers to ensure updates are received.