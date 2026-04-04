UAE travel update: Air India, Air India Express operate 32 West Asia flights on April 5

12 non-scheduled UAE flights operate, dependent on slot availability
Air India and Air India Express will operate a total of 32 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the West Asia region on April 5, 2026.
The operation includes 12 non-scheduled flights to and from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), subject to slot availability and local conditions at departure stations. All flights have the necessary permissions from Indian and UAE authorities.
All Air India flights to North America, Europe, Australia, and other regions will continue as per schedule.
Passengers on temporarily suspended routes can rebook at no extra charge or request a full refund. Rebooking and cancellations can be done via the Air India website or through the 24x7 support lines: +91 1169329333 or +91 1169329999.
Air India Express guests flying from the UAE can rebook without additional charges on available commercial flights to destinations across India.
The airline’s AI-powered assistant, Tia, is also available on WhatsApp (+91 63600 12345) to assist with rebooking and enquiries.
Passengers are advised to ensure their mobile numbers are up to date to receive notifications, as airlines are proactively contacting impacted travelers.
Air India Group is exploring ad-hoc flights to serve other West Asia destinations. Key sectors on April 5, 2026, include:
|Country
|Airport
|Scheduled Operations
|Ad Hoc Operations
|Operating Sectors
|UAE
|Dubai
|No
|Yes
|Air India - Delhi
|UAE
|Abu Dhabi
|No
|Yes
|Air India Express - Mangalore
|UAE
|Ras Al Khaimah
|No
|No
|�
|UAE
|Sharjah
|No
|Yes
|Air India Express - Delhi, Kochi; Air India Express - Amritsar, Kannur
|UAE
|Al Ain
|No
|No
|�
|Oman
|Muscat
|Yes
|No
|Air India Express - Delhi, Kannur, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram
|Oman
|Salalah
|No
|No
|�
|Saudi Arabia
|Jeddah
|Yes
|No
|Air India - Delhi, Mumbai; Air India Express - Bengaluru, Kozhikode, Mangalore
|Saudi Arabia
|Riyadh
|Yes
|No
|Air India - Delhi
|Saudi Arabia
|Dammam
|No
|No
|�
|Bahrain
|Bahrain
|No
|No
|�
|Qatar
|Doha
|No
|No
|�
|Kuwait
|Kuwait
|No
|No
|�
|Israel
|Tel Aviv
|No
|No
|�
Passengers are encouraged to check the airline website or app regularly for the latest updates on schedules and flight operations.