Dubai strengthens airport and border readiness to enhance security and seamless travel

Field visits ensure high readiness, fast procedures and unified passenger journeys
Dubai: Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA), has conducted a series of field inspections across key entry points and operational sectors, underlining the emirate’s commitment to seamless travel, security and service excellence.
The visits covered Dubai International Airport, Hatta Border Crossing and the Violators and Foreigners Follow-up Sector in Al Awir, with a focus on enhancing operational readiness, improving performance efficiency and strengthening coordination among entities.
At Dubai International Airport, Lieutenant General Al Marri reviewed passenger processing halls and assessed systems handling travel flows, highlighting the emirate’s ability to manage high volumes in line with top international standards. The inspection also emphasised efforts to deliver fast, integrated and hassle-free services to travellers.
He later visited the Passport Control Department at Hatta Border Crossing, where he was received by Brigadier Dr Rashid Obaid Al Ketbi, Director of the Land Ports Passport Control Department. The tour included arrival and departure halls as well as external inspection cabins, showcasing smooth procedures and operational flexibility at land borders.
During a meeting with partner entities, including Hatta Customs and border security police, Lieutenant General Al Marri reviewed coordination mechanisms and workflow systems aimed at improving efficiency and ensuring a unified passenger journey.
Officials also briefed him on key initiatives at the crossing aligned with Dubai’s push for digital, flexible and human-centric services, supporting the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and reinforcing the city’s position as a global mobility hub.
In Al Awir, Lieutenant General Al Marri inspected the Violators and Foreigners Follow-up Sector, where he was received by Major General Dr Ali bin Ajif Al Zaabi, Assistant Director General of the sector. He reviewed operations at the Violators Accommodation Center and examined systems for monitoring residency violators in line with legal frameworks that support community stability.
He also visited the operations room, where digital platforms are used to track cases and manage reports, helping enhance response times and decision-making accuracy.
Lieutenant General Al Marri said integrated readiness across air and land ports, as well as follow-up sectors, plays a key role in strengthening security, stability and quality of life in Dubai.
He added that continued investment in operational efficiency and institutional integration boosts customer confidence and reinforces Dubai’s global competitiveness.
Praising the teams and collaboration among entities, Lieutenant General Al Marri said the level of performance reflects strong professionalism and supports the UAE’s vision for global leadership.
He expressed satisfaction with the overall readiness and services across all sites, stressing the need to maintain high standards and continuous development to further enhance Dubai’s position as a global benchmark in government service excellence.