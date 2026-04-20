Rising arrivals boost Dubai’s image as safe, efficient, trusted global hub
Dubai: The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai has affirmed that the dynamic movement across the emirate’s ports — marked by a significant influx of travellers and remarkable diversity of nationalities — reflects Dubai’s status as a trusted global destination and a leading model in efficiently managing passenger flows through smooth operations.
Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, said the growing momentum underscores renewed international confidence in the UAE and Dubai, as well as their continued ability to sustain a safe and stable environment despite evolving regional and global challenges.
“At GDRFA Dubai, we do not merely manage border ports; we manage a gateway of hope and stability,” he said. “Welcoming such global diversity simultaneously and seamlessly sends a strong message of trust in the UAE and Dubai as an oasis of safety and a meeting point for the world.”
Lieutenant General Al Marri added that the organisation’s priorities remain firmly centred on people. “Our directives to our teams are clear: people come first. We are committed to delivering a seamless, fully digital entry experience for every arrival, enhancing quality of life and reinforcing the UAE’s image as a global destination built on trust, efficiency and constant readiness,” he said.
GDRFA Dubai continues to strengthen its integrated operational ecosystem across all ports by adopting advanced digital solutions and enhancing efficiency, ensuring smooth passenger flows and elevating customer experience from the first point of arrival. This approach is guided by a forward-looking vision rooted in innovation, future readiness, and the integration of security and service.
The advanced performance reflects an institutional strategy focused on empowering national talent and adopting global best practices in port management. This, in turn, boosts traveller confidence and reinforces Dubai’s position as a global gateway that combines safety, ease of procedures and a refined, human-centric experience.