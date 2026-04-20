Dubai: The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai has affirmed that the dynamic movement across the emirate’s ports — marked by a significant influx of travellers and remarkable diversity of nationalities — reflects Dubai’s status as a trusted global destination and a leading model in efficiently managing passenger flows through smooth operations.

“At GDRFA Dubai, we do not merely manage border ports; we manage a gateway of hope and stability,” he said. “Welcoming such global diversity simultaneously and seamlessly sends a strong message of trust in the UAE and Dubai as an oasis of safety and a meeting point for the world.”

Lieutenant General Al Marri added that the organisation’s priorities remain firmly centred on people. “Our directives to our teams are clear: people come first. We are committed to delivering a seamless, fully digital entry experience for every arrival, enhancing quality of life and reinforcing the UAE’s image as a global destination built on trust, efficiency and constant readiness,” he said.

GDRFA Dubai continues to strengthen its integrated operational ecosystem across all ports by adopting advanced digital solutions and enhancing efficiency, ensuring smooth passenger flows and elevating customer experience from the first point of arrival. This approach is guided by a forward-looking vision rooted in innovation, future readiness, and the integration of security and service.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.