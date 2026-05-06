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Dubai GDRFA becomes first globally with 7-star innovation rating

Immigration authority earns top global score for innovation and smart services

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Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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GDRFA Dubai becomes the first globally to achieve a 7-star innovation rating.
GDRFA Dubai becomes the first globally to achieve a 7-star innovation rating.
GDRFA

Dubai: The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai has become the first government entity in the world within the immigration and passport sector to achieve a 7-star innovation maturity rating under the standards of the Global Innovation Institute.

The Dubai authority scored 9 out of 10 in innovation maturity, marking a major milestone in the emirate’s drive to strengthen institutional innovation and enhance the competitiveness of government services.

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The recognition reflects GDRFA Dubai’s institutional approach to innovation, built on governance, talent empowerment and transforming ideas into practical solutions aimed at improving services and customer experience.

The evaluation was based on a global framework measuring innovation maturity across several areas, including governance, institutional culture, future readiness, talent development, knowledge management and the ability to convert ideas into initiatives with measurable impact on operational efficiency and service quality.

Officials said the achievement highlights GDRFA Dubai’s ability to embed innovation as a sustainable way of working while strengthening its readiness to anticipate future challenges and opportunities.

The authority’s innovation ecosystem incorporates design thinking methodologies, data analytics and emerging technologies, alongside continued investment in human capital. These efforts have contributed to improvements in the efficiency, speed and quality of services.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, said the achievement reflects Dubai’s vision of making innovation a core institutional approach.

“This recognition is not a destination, but a reflection of a comprehensive institutional journey grounded in our belief that innovation is the pathway to enhancing quality of life and reinforcing global confidence in Dubai’s government model,” he said.

Lieutenant General Al Marri added that reaching the advanced level of innovation maturity demonstrates the authority’s ability to translate vision into measurable results and continue developing proactive services that strengthen Dubai’s global competitiveness.

The achievement further reinforces Dubai’s position as a global hub for government innovation, with institutions increasingly adopting agile and future-ready operating models focused on efficiency, sustainability and customer-centric services.

GDRFA Dubai said it remains committed to advancing institutional innovation in line with the UAE’s vision of building more proactive and innovative governments while enhancing quality of life and supporting sustainable development.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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