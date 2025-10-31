The team studies global best practices in border security, risk analysis, and travel tech
A high-level delegation from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) has concluded an official visit to the Republic of Singapore to study the latest global models in border and port management.
The visit underscores GDRFA Dubai’s commitment to enhancing the Emirate’s border readiness and strengthening its operational and technical capabilities, in line with Dubai’s vision of building a fully integrated, AI-driven security and service ecosystem.
The delegation was led by Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director General of GDRFA Dubai, and included Brigadier Waleed Ahmed, Deputy Assistant Director General for Air Ports Services, and Expert Colonel Khalid bin Midia Al Falasi, Assistant Director General for Digital Services, along with several specialised officers.
During the visit, the team toured key facilities such as the Pasir Panjang Scanning Station, Woodlands Checkpoint, and Changi International Airport. They reviewed cutting-edge systems integrating automation and artificial intelligence to enhance security and streamline passenger movement.
Delegates explored Singapore’s leading practices in risk assessment, system integration, and advanced inspection technologies, along with innovative approaches to accelerate travel procedures and improve passenger experience.
Insights from the visit will support GDRFA Dubai’s ongoing initiatives to develop a next-generation border system that anticipates risks, manages mobility efficiently, and delivers world-class travel experiences. These learnings will inform new developmental projects aimed at reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global leader in smart port management and border innovation.
Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor said: “At GDRFA Dubai, we believe that shaping the future begins with acquiring knowledge and exchanging expertise. Border security is not achieved through technology alone but through an integrated system driven by national talent and teamwork. Singapore’s experience offers valuable inspiration, and we will continue developing Dubai’s own human-centred model that combines advanced technology with efficiency and foresight—consolidating Dubai’s global reputation for digital security and seamless travel.”
Through such international collaborations, GDRFA Dubai reaffirms its dedication to enhancing global competitiveness in smart border management, fostering innovation, and placing people at the core of development—supporting Dubai’s vision of a smarter, safer, and more sustainable future.
