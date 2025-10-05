GDRFA Dubai engages customers in dialogue to drive service innovation

During the interactive session, GDRFA Dubai presented several of its key services
Dubai: In a gesture that underscores its commitment to transparency, trust, and genuine partnership with the public, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) hosted its “Guest of the Director” Customer Forum.
The event brought together Brigadier General Khalaf Ahmed Al Ghaith, Assistant Director General for the Entry and Residency Permits Sector, with a diverse group of participants — including senior citizens, people of determination, university students, Amer center owners, and long-time customers. The open dialogue created a welcoming space for attendees to share their experiences, voice their opinions, and offer suggestions to help shape the next generation of government services.
During the interactive session, GDRFA Dubai presented several of its key services — from sponsorship file management and residency renewals to passport updates — and invited participants to discuss how these processes could be further improved. The aim was clear: to make government services simpler, faster, and more responsive to real customer needs.
GDRFA Dubai emphasized that the forum reflects Dubai’s broader philosophy of co-creation, where customers are not just service recipients but active partners in shaping public service excellence. This approach supports the government’s vision of turning community feedback into actionable development steps that enhance quality of life and deepen public trust in government institutions.
“At GDRFA Dubai, we ensure that the customer’s voice is at the heart of everything we do,” said Brig. Gen. Khalaf Ahmed Al Ghaith. “This forum is a reflection of our belief that great services are born from listening — from understanding people’s real needs and aspirations. Our goal is to make Dubai’s services not only smart and efficient, but also deeply human.”
The “Guest of the Director” forum reaffirms GDRFA Dubai’s ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in service delivery. By nurturing collaboration and dialogue with its customers, the department continues to strengthen Dubai’s reputation as a global benchmark for proactive, human-centered government services that elevate the everyday lives of residents and visitors alike.
