GDRFA Dubai engages customers in dialogue to drive service innovation

The event brought together Brigadier General Khalaf Ahmed Al Ghaith, Assistant Director General for the Entry and Residency Permits Sector, with a diverse group of participants — including senior citizens, people of determination, university students, Amer center owners, and long-time customers. The open dialogue created a welcoming space for attendees to share their experiences, voice their opinions, and offer suggestions to help shape the next generation of government services.

The “Guest of the Director” forum reaffirms GDRFA Dubai’s ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in service delivery. By nurturing collaboration and dialogue with its customers, the department continues to strengthen Dubai’s reputation as a global benchmark for proactive, human-centered government services that elevate the everyday lives of residents and visitors alike.

“At GDRFA Dubai, we ensure that the customer’s voice is at the heart of everything we do,” said Brig. Gen. Khalaf Ahmed Al Ghaith. “This forum is a reflection of our belief that great services are born from listening — from understanding people’s real needs and aspirations. Our goal is to make Dubai’s services not only smart and efficient, but also deeply human.”

GDRFA Dubai emphasized that the forum reflects Dubai’s broader philosophy of co-creation, where customers are not just service recipients but active partners in shaping public service excellence. This approach supports the government’s vision of turning community feedback into actionable development steps that enhance quality of life and deepen public trust in government institutions.

During the interactive session, GDRFA Dubai presented several of its key services — from sponsorship file management and residency renewals to passport updates — and invited participants to discuss how these processes could be further improved. The aim was clear: to make government services simpler, faster, and more responsive to real customer needs.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.