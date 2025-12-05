GDRFA Dubai honours volunteers and partners on International Volunteer Day

Community partners, employee volunteers recognised for outstanding humanitarian support
Dubai: The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) celebrated International Volunteer Day on 5 December with a special event recognising community partners and outstanding employee volunteers for their contributions to humanitarian initiatives.
The ceremony highlighted the UAE’s commitment to fostering a culture of giving and social responsibility, reflecting GDRFA Dubai’s efforts to integrate volunteering into everyday practice both inside and outside the workplace.
The event was attended by Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai; Lt. General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai; and Mr. Saeed Ahmed Thani Al Tayer, CEO of the Social Planning and Development Sector at the Community Development Authority, alongside GDRFA Dubai’s assistant directors general.
The Directorate honoured the Community Development Authority as a strategic partner, as well as representatives from the “Nabd Al Emarat” and “Thank You for Your Giving” volunteer teams for their support of joint community initiatives. GDRFA Dubai also recognised its own volunteer employees, particularly the Identity and Citizenship Affairs Sector, which emerged as the most engaged in volunteer work during the year.
During the event, Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid praised Dubai’s progress in cultivating a strong volunteer culture, noting its positive impact on family cohesion, community solidarity, and overall quality of life. She highlighted that volunteering also benefits participants, enhancing their well-being, leadership, and professional skills, and commended GDRFA Dubai for institutionalising volunteerism as a high-impact, professional practice.
Lt. General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri said: “Humanitarian work is a core value of our nation and an essential part of GDRFA Dubai’s culture. Volunteering is not secondary—it is a way of life that strengthens work quality, team spirit, and our collective impact on society. We deeply value the contributions of our partners and volunteers, who are integral to the success of our community initiatives.”
The event reaffirmed the UAE’s leading role in promoting volunteerism and humanitarian values, with GDRFA Dubai reiterating its commitment to expanding initiatives that serve the community and enhance participation across all sectors.
