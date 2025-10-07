Dubai unveils innovative labour market initiatives to boost economic growth

Efforts aimed at broadening scope and impact on labour market, businesses, and workers
Dubai’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) continues its strategic efforts to develop and enhance labor market services for companies, in line with Dubai’s vision to establish a balanced, attractive, and sustainable work environment that supports the attraction of talent and investment while keeping pace with global transformations. These efforts include a wide range of services and initiatives — some already implemented, while others are under development — aimed at broadening their scope and impact on the labor market, businesses, and workers.
The integrated digital system enables companies to complete employment contracts and work permit transactions around the clock. It also provides proactive services through smart alert systems that send notifications to establishments ahead of card expirations. Institutional integration has been further strengthened through the “Work Package” initiative, developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization and the Ministry of Health, to streamline procedures for issuing and renewing permits. Additionally, joint committees are working to develop legislation and conduct field campaigns to ensure compliance at construction sites and labor accommodations.
Awareness is another key pillar of these efforts. The GDRFA has launched training programs and awareness kits targeting both workers and employers, alongside comprehensive welfare plans that include 183 initiatives through 2025 and four major annual events aimed at integrating the workforce into society and improving their quality of life. Meanwhile, the GDRFA’s research center supports these initiatives by conducting specialized studies on the future of work and the impact of technology on the labor market, helping shape flexible strategies aligned with global trends.
In an exclusive interview with Gulf News, Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the GDRFA–Dubai, emphasized that developing the labor market is a fundamental pillar for sustaining economic growth and enhancing Dubai’s global competitiveness. He noted that the authority’s initiatives and services are part of an integrated approach that seeks to balance business needs with workforce welfare, in alignment with the visionary leadership’s goal of a more prosperous and stable future.
Colonel Omar Al Mazina, Assistant Director General for the Labor Regulation Sector, added that the GDRFA continues to develop its services along two parallel tracks — the first encompassing current initiatives that have already demonstrated a positive impact on the labor market, and the second focusing on expanding future services to meet evolving needs of companies and employees. He stressed that these efforts reflect the GDRFA’s commitment to governance, innovation, and service excellence in line with global best practices.
As part of its strategy to enhance labor market services and strengthen partnerships with the private sector, the GDRFA–Dubai continues to advance an integrated system that combines digital initiatives, community projects, and advanced institutional services. This approach aligns with Dubai’s vision of building an attractive, balanced, and sustainable work environment that supports talent attraction, investment, and reinforces the emirate’s position as a leading global hub for living and working.
Guided by the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, the GDRFA places special focus on the labor sector, honoring their contributions to Dubai’s development journey through distinctive initiatives and celebrations. These include four major annual events held during key occasions such as Eid Al Fitr, Eid Al Adha, and International Workers’ Day, organized directly in labor housing areas to bring the spirit of celebration to workers and express gratitude for their essential role in Dubai’s progress.
The GDRFA’s focus on developing the labor market is grounded in a human-centered institutional vision that prioritizes people’s welfare while balancing business requirements — fully aligned with the UAE leadership’s directives.
Colonel Omar Matar Al Mazina, Assistant Director General for the Labor Regulation Sector, affirmed that appreciating the workforce represents an investment in human capital — the backbone of every successful institution and prosperous society. He highlighted several notable initiatives, including the “Labor Wellness Carnival” held this year in Al Quoz, Dubai, featuring free medical checkups, awareness sessions, sports and cultural activities, and artistic performances. Another remarkable initiative, “Hands of Unity,” aimed to set a Guinness World Record by creating the largest UAE flag using 25,000 handprints, symbolizing unity and shared humanity.
Speaking to Gulf News, Al Mazina said these events are cherished humanitarian milestones that bring the joy of celebration directly to workers’ communities, transforming such occasions into unforgettable experiences that express genuine appreciation for their contributions. He added that the workers’ enthusiastic participation reflects the success of these initiatives and embodies Dubai’s people-first vision.
He further noted that, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai organizes four major celebrations annually for the labor sector during festive seasons and special occasions, including Eid Al Fitr, Eid Al Adha, and International Workers’ Day, as a gesture of gratitude and respect.
Al Mazina emphasized that over the past five decades, the UAE has established a global model in protecting human rights and providing a dignified life for more than 200 nationalities living and working across the country. This achievement has been supported by clear legislation and multilingual awareness materials, strengthening the UAE’s international standing.
He concluded by affirming that the UAE remains committed to educating workers about their rights and responsibilities, protecting them through comprehensive labor laws, and offering guidance booklets in multiple languages, which has earned the country significant international credibility in this regard.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox