Dubai unveils innovative labour market initiatives to boost economic growth

The integrated digital system enables companies to complete employment contracts and work permit transactions around the clock. It also provides proactive services through smart alert systems that send notifications to establishments ahead of card expirations. Institutional integration has been further strengthened through the “Work Package” initiative, developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization and the Ministry of Health, to streamline procedures for issuing and renewing permits. Additionally, joint committees are working to develop legislation and conduct field campaigns to ensure compliance at construction sites and labor accommodations.