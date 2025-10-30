Tenx Properties on Golden Visas, distress deals and Dubai’s future market

In an interview with GNTALKS, the Director of Tenx Properties, shared insights into the company’s vision and its role in the UAE real estate market. With extensive experience, he noted that Tenx Properties differentiates itself from traditional agencies by focusing on innovation and client empowerment.



Tenx Properties aims to bridge the gap between investors and opportunities through data-driven solutions and tailored consultations. This approach helps clients make informed decisions while navigating the complexities of the property market.

The company has faced challenges such as market fluctuations and increased competition, which have prompted it to continuously adapt its strategies. By forming strategic partnerships and leveraging global investment trends, Tenx Properties effectively addresses these challenges.

A key feature of Tenx Properties is its expertise in sourcing distress deals, which provides clients with access to unique investment opportunities at competitive prices. Additionally, assists clients in obtaining Golden Visas through real estate investments, simplifying the residency process for foreign investors.



For those looking into the holiday home market, emphasized the importance of factors like location and rental yield, as these can significantly influence potential returns in Dubai's short-term rental sector.

It also offers mortgage pre-approval services, enhancing the property search experience and allowing clients to operate with financial clarity. Furthermore, the company has a proven track record of successful joint ventures, which add value for investors.

As Tenx looks to the future, expressed the ambition to continue evolving within the dynamic UAE real estate landscape, ensuring that the company remains at the forefront of industry advancements.