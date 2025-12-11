Golden Fork opens two new UAE outlets; offers complimentary signature Bouillabaisse for diners

Golden Fork is making a flavourful entrance at First Avenue Mall in Motor City, Dubai and Rashidiya, Ajman. And it’s thanking diners the best way it can: with a complimentary Bouillabaisse, its signature bowl of comfort that has crossed an astonishing 20 million servings since the opening of the casual dining chain 40 years ago.

For many longtime residents, the name Golden Fork brings back fond memories: wholesome soups that reinvigorate tired souls, seafood platters shared with colleagues, family dinners, and weekend gatherings with tables crowded with friends from every corner of the world. The launch of the Golden Fork Motor City and Rashidiya outlets extends the same family-friendly and community-focused culinary legacy to the new neighbourhoods.

Legacy built on freshness, flavour, family and community

Over the past 40 years, Golden Fork has grown into one of the UAE’s most recognisable dining names. Its evolution mirrors the country’s own journey: welcoming and multicultural, ambitious and rooted in community. Across generations, it has remained a place where people from different cultures gather around a table and instantly feel at home.

From sizzling seafood grills and Asian favourites to steaks, curries, and classic comfort dishes, Golden Fork’s menu symbolizes the communal spirit, bringing together Arab families, South Asian crowds, European expats, and Filipino foodies. The food reflects the brand’s long-held promise: serve everything fresh, and serve it from the heart.

Soup for your soul