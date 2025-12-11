Golden Fork opens two new UAE outlets; offers complimentary signature Bouillabaisse for diners

Motor City and Ajman outlets continue the dining chain’s legacy of fresh, flavourful food
Golden Fork is making a flavourful entrance at First Avenue Mall in Motor City, Dubai and Rashidiya, Ajman. And it’s thanking diners the best way it can: with a complimentary Bouillabaisse, its signature bowl of comfort that has crossed an astonishing 20 million servings since the opening of the casual dining chain 40 years ago.
For many longtime residents, the name Golden Fork brings back fond memories: wholesome soups that reinvigorate tired souls, seafood platters shared with colleagues, family dinners, and weekend gatherings with tables crowded with friends from every corner of the world. The launch of the Golden Fork Motor City and Rashidiya outlets extends the same family-friendly and community-focused culinary legacy to the new neighbourhoods.
Over the past 40 years, Golden Fork has grown into one of the UAE’s most recognisable dining names. Its evolution mirrors the country’s own journey: welcoming and multicultural, ambitious and rooted in community. Across generations, it has remained a place where people from different cultures gather around a table and instantly feel at home.
From sizzling seafood grills and Asian favourites to steaks, curries, and classic comfort dishes, Golden Fork’s menu symbolizes the communal spirit, bringing together Arab families, South Asian crowds, European expats, and Filipino foodies. The food reflects the brand’s long-held promise: serve everything fresh, and serve it from the heart.
Then there’s the Bouillabaisse. Golden Fork’s version of the French classic is one of the most beloved soups in the country.
Slow-cooked fresh seafood simmered in house-made broth with aromatic herbs and vegetables and a signature spice blend, its depth of flavour is unmistakable. “The special touch is our signature seasoning mix, which creates a flavour profile you won’t find in any other version — one of the reasons we’ve served over 20 million bowls to date,” says Dheeraj Varghese, Director of Operations, Golden Fork.
“It’s hearty, flavourful, and generously portioned, making it a satisfying meal for people from different food cultures. Over 40 years, it has become a shared taste memory for residents and newcomers alike, which is why it continues to be loved by everyone.”
To celebrate its new Motor City and Ajman openings, Golden Fork is offering its much-loved Bouillabaisse soup free to dine-in guests until December 31.
The new outlets join an established network that includes the popular Khalidiya Mall branch in Abu Dhabi, continuing the brand’s steady expansion across the emirates.
As Golden Fork begins a new chapter in Motor City and Rashidiya, Ajman, residents can make new memories around flavours that have defined the casual dining scene in the UAE for 40 years.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.