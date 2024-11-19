Brigadier Dr. Ali bin Ajif also emphasised the administration’s commitment to collaborating with partners to ensure a healthy and safe environment within the reception tents, where comprehensive environmental assessments were conducted, including measurements of oxygen levels and volatile organic compounds. Efforts were also made to reduce environmental impact to ensure the safety of clients and staff alike.”

He added, “Providing a safe and stable environment is part of our commitment to achieving community security. We are focused on ensuring that our preventive measures are ready to offer the highest levels of safety within the amnesty period.”

These efforts resulted in achieving 50,000 hours of work without any recorded injuries or untoward incidents.

First Lieutenant Khalifa Mohammed Bin Mazyneh, Deputy Head of the Risk and Crisis Team and Head of the Environment and Occupational Safety Department at the GDRFA, said, “Our priority is implementing a comprehensive risk management plan that includes continuous daily security assessments at the centers, along with special procedures to protect the most vulnerable groups.

A number of employees have been trained in safety and preventive training programmes. As many as 99 employees have been trained in first aid, 127 employees in health and occupational safety, and 104 employees in business continuity and emergency management through practical exercises and real-life simulations, all aimed at equipping high-level readiness teams to ensure effective response during emergencies.”