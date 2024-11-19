DUBAI: The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) has shared its efforts to ensure utmost safety and security during the Amnesty period.
Commenting on the importance of these efforts, Major General Dr. Ali bin Ajif Al Zaabi, Assistant Director for Governance and Regulatory Oversight and Acting Assistant Director for Work Organisation at GDRFA Dubai, stated, “The extension of the amnesty period is part of the UAE’s commitment to providing a safe and stable environment for all, as community security is a cornerstone of the success of this humanitarian initiative. We are dedicated to all possible efforts to secure service centres and enhance security readiness.”
Brigadier Dr. Ali bin Ajif also emphasised the administration’s commitment to collaborating with partners to ensure a healthy and safe environment within the reception tents, where comprehensive environmental assessments were conducted, including measurements of oxygen levels and volatile organic compounds. Efforts were also made to reduce environmental impact to ensure the safety of clients and staff alike.”
He added, “Providing a safe and stable environment is part of our commitment to achieving community security. We are focused on ensuring that our preventive measures are ready to offer the highest levels of safety within the amnesty period.”
These efforts resulted in achieving 50,000 hours of work without any recorded injuries or untoward incidents.
First Lieutenant Khalifa Mohammed Bin Mazyneh, Deputy Head of the Risk and Crisis Team and Head of the Environment and Occupational Safety Department at the GDRFA, said, “Our priority is implementing a comprehensive risk management plan that includes continuous daily security assessments at the centers, along with special procedures to protect the most vulnerable groups.
A number of employees have been trained in safety and preventive training programmes. As many as 99 employees have been trained in first aid, 127 employees in health and occupational safety, and 104 employees in business continuity and emergency management through practical exercises and real-life simulations, all aimed at equipping high-level readiness teams to ensure effective response during emergencies.”
Plans have been developed based on the highest international standards in risk management, occupational health and safety, and environmental management, along with a comprehensive crowd management plan.