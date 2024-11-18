Dubai: A recent traffic safety campaign by Al Rifa’a Police Station in Dubai has led to the seizure of 1,780 electric scooters and bicycles in the station’s jurisdiction for various violations.

The police also issued 251 fines for violations such as failing to wear helmets, disregarding traffic signals, and lacking essential safety features such as reflective clothing and proper lighting. The campaign was held in collaboration with the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police.

The safety drive began earlier this month and resulted in the confiscation of 1,417 bicycles and 363 electric scooters. Violations included riding of scooters and bicycles in non-designated areas, such as public roads and pedestrian pathways, posing a significant risk to riders and other road users.

Brigadier Ghaleb Abdullah Mohammed Al Ghafli, acting director of Al Rifa’a Police Station, said: “Such behaviours disrupt traffic and endanger lives. Dubai Police spares no effort in ensuring road safety through proactive enforcement of traffic laws and targeting reckless behaviours.”

Dubai Police urged the public to report unsafe behaviours through the ‘Police Eye’ service on the Dubai Police app or by calling the ‘We Are All Police’ hotline at 901.

Rules for riders

Colonel Muhammad Ahmad Ashkanani, head of the Traffic Records Section at Al Rifa’a Police Station, outlined the key safety measures riders must follow. These include:

• Using designated bike lanes.

• Avoiding jogging and walking paths.

• Not carrying passengers on electric scooters.

• Not overloading the bike or scooter.

• Equipping vehicles with proper front and rear lights.

• Wearing helmets and reflective vests.

• Riders must dismount and walk bicycles across pedestrian crossings.

• Maintain safe distances from vehicles and pedestrians.

• Avoid making unauthorised modifications to vehicles.

• Refrain from towing or being towed by vehicles.