Dubai to launch innovative ‘Smart Stations’ with free Wi-Fi and charging facilities Follow us

Dubai: Good news for bicycle users in Dubai! In a move to enhance public amenities and cater to the needs of modern commuters, especially cyclists, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai is set to launch six innovative smart stations across the emirate.

These stations, which will be strategically located, will offer a range of services, including free Wi-Fi, phone charging ports, bicycle parking, and interactive smart screens.

The smart stations, unveiled at the recent Gitex Global 2024 technology exhibition, are designed to provide a one-stop solution for residents and visitors alike. With features such as umbrella covers for shade, seating areas, and air pumps for bicycles, these stations aim to improve the overall commuting experience in Dubai.

Mohammed Al Ali, Director of ITS at the RTA, emphasised the importance of these stations in enhancing quality of life and serving the growing number of cyclists in the city.

Speaking to Gulf News at Gitex, he said: “The purpose of these Smart Stations is to enhance quality of life and serve users of cycle tracks in Dubai. This smart station has a lot of functionalities… it has an umbrella cover, is supported with Wi-Fi technology, it has seating area for relaxing, charging stations for mobiles and e-scooters.

“There is also space to park a bicycle along with a toolbox in case a cyclist needs to pause and fix their bike. There is an interactive smart screen, which you can use to explore nearby interesting places.”

Plans suggest that the first station will open in Al Barsha 2, before being rolled out in other parts of the city, another RTA official added.