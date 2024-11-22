Video: A look inside Ripe Market at Dubai Police Academy Follow us

The Ripe Market at the Dubai Police Academy is a vibrant community event organized annually in collaboration with Dubai Police. This initiative aligns with Dubai Police's strategic vision, which focuses on three key pillars: community happiness, a safe city, and institutional innovation. The Market brings together fresh, locally sourced produce, organic foods, handmade goods, and artisan products, offering a unique shopping experience in a family-friendly environment.

At the Dubai Police Academy, the Market operates on weekends, creating an inviting atmosphere filled with food trucks, fresh fruits and vegetables, and a variety of sustainable products. It's an ideal destination for those seeking organic and healthy foods or for anyone looking to purchase local crafts and artisanal goods. Visitors can also enjoy entertainment and activities, making it a popular spot for families and individuals alike.

The venue provides a spacious outdoor setting with shaded areas, making it a great place to relax and enjoy the weekend. The combination of the Market's diverse offerings and the peaceful, well-maintained environment of the Dubai Police Academy makes it a standout destination in Dubai.

Every Saturday and Sunday, The Market serves as a lively community hub, bringing families together outdoors for various activities and entertainment until the end of May 2025.

Ripe Market invites visitors to enjoy a range of events every Saturday from 9am to 9pm and every Sunday from 9am to 7pm.