Video: Trump, a profile of the oldest President in US history

Donald Trump's remarkable political comeback in the 2024 election has indeed made history as he prepares to become the 47th President of the United States. At 78 years old, he will surpass Joe Biden as the oldest person to ever assume the presidency. Biden previously held the record at 78 years and 2 months when he was inaugurated in January 2021. By the time Trump is inaugurated on January 20, 2025, he will be 78 years and 7 months old.



Trump's return to the White House also places him in a unique historical position. He will be only the second U.S. president to serve non-consecutive terms, following Grover Cleveland, who served as the 22nd and 24th president. Cleveland's non-consecutive terms, from 1885 to 1889 and 1893 to 1897, remain a rare occurrence in American political history.

In his second term, Trump will face the challenge of leading a nation that has undergone significant changes in the past four years, including economic shifts, cultural debates, and global political developments. The outcome of his 2024 victory is a testament to his enduring influence within American politics, despite losing the 2020 election to Joe Biden.

It will be interesting to see how Trump's second presidency compares to his first, particularly as he approaches office at an age where presidential duties can be particularly demanding.