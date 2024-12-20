Video: Board with Santa on The Dubai Balloon at the Atlantis Follow us

Looking for something new this Christmas? We have you covered. Santa Claus is trading his sleigh for the skies above Dubai, making a special stop at The Dubai Balloon, located at Atlantis, The Palm, from December 20th to 25th.

Get ready for a festive experience as you soar to new heights with Santa aboard Dubai’s sustainable aerial observatory. The Dubai Balloon offers a panoramic view of the city’s iconic skyline, making it the perfect backdrop for a truly magical holiday memory. Whether you’re looking to make new holiday memories or simply add a touch of magic to your Christmas celebrations, this one-of-a-kind experience promises festive fun for all ages.