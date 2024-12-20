Video: Board with Santa on The Dubai Balloon at the Atlantis

Videos

Login / Sign Up
Logout
Gold / Forex

Videos News

Video: Board with Santa on The Dubai Balloon at the Atlantis

Looking for something new this Christmas? We have you covered. Santa Claus is trading his sleigh for the skies above Dubai, making a special stop at The Dubai Balloon, located at Atlantis, The Palm, from December 20th to 25th.

Get ready for a festive experience as you soar to new heights with Santa aboard Dubai’s sustainable aerial observatory. The Dubai Balloon offers a panoramic view of the city’s iconic skyline, making it the perfect backdrop for a truly magical holiday memory. Whether you’re looking to make new holiday memories or simply add a touch of magic to your Christmas celebrations, this one-of-a-kind experience promises festive fun for all ages.

Next Up

Video: UAE residents embrace festive cheer with Christmas lights, décor, and shopping

Cloudy skies in UAE: Light rain recorded in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ajman, and Ras Al Khaimah

Watch: The new Light and Peace Museum in Abu Dhabi

Watch: Epic drone shows light up Dubai's skyline

Trending

Latest In

This website stores cookies on your computer. These cookies are used to improve your experience and provide more personalized service to you. Both on your website and other media. To find out more about the cookies and data we use, please check out our Privacy Policy.