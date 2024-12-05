Watch: Lebanon charity assess damage, aids rebuild after Israeli bombing

Videos

Watch: Lebanon charity assess damage, aids rebuild after Israeli bombing

Near gaping holes where walls used to be, workers at a centre for women and children in south Beirut assess the damage after a nearby Israeli strike devastated their facility.
Zeina Mohanna from the Lebanese charity Amel Association International said it's "going to take us a lot to have our centre running again," lamenting that the space had ended up as "collateral damage."
She said she was "astonished" at the extent of the destruction after the strike hit the building across the street in south Beirut's impoverished Hay al-Sellom neighbourhood.
In late September, the Israeli army began heavily bombing Beirut's southern suburbs, usually a bustling, densely populated urban area where Hezbollah has strong support.
Amel, founded during Lebanon's 1975-1990 civil war, has been picking up the pieces at several of its centres since a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah began last week, after more than a year of hostilities.

