Video: Dubai's Museum of the Future celebrates 3 million visitors, inspiring innovation worldwide

The Museum of the Future announced that it has welcomed over 3 million visitors from 177 countries worldwide in under three years since its official opening on 22 February 2022.

Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Chairman of the Museum of the Future, highlighted that this milestone is a testament to the museum’s success in realising the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The museum has emerged as a beacon of hope and innovation, serving as a platform to shape, foresee and design the future of critical sectors that will then enhance the quality of life for communities worldwide.

“The Museum of the Future is leading in driving global efforts to foster positive change and build a sustainable, human-centred future. It will continue to unify visions and aspirations, preparing the world for future opportunities in the coming years and decades.”

“Over the past three years, the museum has firmly cemented the region’s and the Arab world’s contribution to human knowledge and scientific progress. It has been instrumental in exploring the relationship between humans and technology in the future, inspiring youth to pursue their journey of learning, creativity, and innovation with unrelenting curiosity and drive.”