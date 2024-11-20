Watch: UAE President receives delegation from Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation Follow us

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a delegation from the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC), accompanied by Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and Chairman of the ENEC Board of Directors.

During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed commended the delegation's efforts in driving strategic national projects and extended his best wishes for their continued success in contributing to the UAE's progress, development, and sustainable prosperity.

Sheikh Mohamed emphasised that the UAE is confidently advancing towards the future, driven by the determination and expertise of its qualified national workforce. He highlighted the pivotal role of these individuals in spearheading vital strategic projects, ensuring the sustainability of the country's resources, and enhancing its global standing in the transition to clean energy in alignment with the UAE's present and future needs.

The delegation, consisting of the company's board members and senior officials, expressed their pleasure in meeting with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and noted his unwavering support for empowering Emiratis and enhancing their role in advancing the nation.

The start of commercial operations at Unit 4 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in September marked a significant milestone in the UAE's clean energy transition and its journey toward net zero by 2050.