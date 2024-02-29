UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has awarded Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Order of the Union and awarded committee members, other Ministers, and senior officials the Order of Zayed II First Class, in recognition of the committee's achievements in UAE's removal from FATF’s list of ‘Jurisdictions under Increased Monitoring’.
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed honours anti-money laundering committee
