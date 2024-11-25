Video: Destruction following heavy overnight Israeli strikes on South Beirut

Videos

Video: Destruction following heavy overnight Israeli strikes on South Beirut

Israel struck Hezbollah's south Beirut stronghold as Lebanese state media reported intense fighting in the border area, and Israel's military said around 250 projectiles were fired at its territory.

The heavy exchanges of fire came despite an immediate Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire call from top EU diplomat Josep Borrell while on a visit to Lebanon Sunday.

The Israeli military said Iran-backed Hezbollah fired around 250 projectiles into Israel during the day, one of the war's highest daily figures.

According to the military, on September 24, there were 350 launches from Lebanon. That was the day after Israel escalated air strikes against Hezbollah, helping to transform nearly a year of limited clashes, which were initiated by the Lebanese group in solidarity with its Palestinian ally Hamas, into a full-blown war.

Some rockets fired on Sunday were intercepted by Israeli air defences, but others caused damage to houses in central Israel, according to AFP images. In Lebanon, a day after a wave of Israeli strikes that the health ministry said killed 84 people, Israel again struck the capital's southern suburbs, a Hezbollah stronghold.

