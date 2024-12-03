Impressive show

Impressing a large home crowd left-hander Eala kept things under control. An early break saw the young girl from the Philippines go 3-0 ahead. Even though Zolotareva registered a break in the fourth, Eala had enough up her sleeve to ease through 6-2 in 33 minutes.

“It was unpredictable, but it was a good match all the same. There were some tight moments out there, but I think I had my answers and this win can only give me that extra bit of confidence,” Eala said.

“I am now into the next round and the idea is to take one match at a time and see how far my game can take me,” she added.

Seeded No 6, defending champion Anastasia Tikhonova battled for an hour and 49 minutes before caving in 6-2, 3-6, 2-6 against Japanese qualifier Mei Yamaguchi, while third-seeded 2023 runner-up Arianne Hartono of the Netherlands went down 4-6, 2-6 against Belgian qualifier, Sofia Costoulas.

Big casualties

On Monday, second-seeded Arina Rodionova had been among the big casualties of the first round, even as top seed Polina Kudermetova had disposed off Swiss girl Leonie Kung to advance.

On Tuesday, Tikhonova started off well while taking the opening set 6-2. But her Japanese opponent just dug in deep and took the next two sets 6-3, 6-2 to set a meeting with Canada’s Carol Zhoa — a 7-6, 6-1 winner against Israeli, Lina Glushko.

Yamaguchi was thrilled to secure two wins in as many days on her debut in this tournament. “The idea was to just hang in there. At most times, it is better to just win instead of playing well. This is the final tournament of the season for me and I would rather just secure wins here than play at a high level and lose,” she admitted.

“Honestly, even though I knew that I was up against the defending champion I made sure I just stuck to my gameplan. Merely playing well and losing doesn’t mean much in the end,” Yamaguchi added.

Tikhonova was graceful in defeat. “It is what it is,” she smiled.

“Perhaps it is the tradition of this tournament where no one has so far managed to successfully defend their title,” the defending champion added.

“That aside, I have not played for a good two weeks and that showed on court today. Besides, she was playing well and there was hardly anything much that I could do out there,” she insisted.