Illegal immigration and unauthorized cross-border migrant crossings are grim issues, but trust director Rajkumar Hirani to humanize them with an emotionally engaging tale like ‘Dunki.’ He gives a face and voice to all those all-or-nothing desperate souls who would go to any lengths for a better life in a foreign land without reducing it to didactic, statistic-driven drivel.
'Dunki' review: Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu shine in Bollywood satire
Bollywood closes 2023 with a bang as stars shoulder an engaging film with a social edge