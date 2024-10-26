Watch: Dubai Fitness Challenge 2024 kicks off Follow us

The eighth edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) kicked off on Saturday, October 26, with a stunning array of fitness activities and experiences around the city designed to widen public participation and motivate more people to switch to an active lifestyle. The event promises an unparalleled experience for everyone, regardless of age or ability.

Launched in 2017 under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the hugely popular initiative showcases Dubai’s sustained efforts to be recognised as the world’s most active city.