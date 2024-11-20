Video: "18th edition of Tawdheef x Zaheb kicks off: A new era of innovation and talent" Follow us

The 18th edition of Tawdheef x Zaheb, the UAE's premier Emiratisation-focused event, kicked off yesterday in Abu Dhabi. The event, running until November 21st at the ADNEC Centre, is a free-to-attend platform for Emirati nationals. It is held in partnership with Sandooq Al Watan and the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce.

This year's edition promises over 1,000 job openings, more than 40 insightful talks, and various training programs designed to equip participants with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in today's competitive job market. Tawdheef x Zaheb 2024 serves as a vital platform for Emiratis to connect with leading organisations such as the Central Bank of the UAE, HQ Armed Forces, Abu Dhabi Police, Etisalat, the UAE Ministry of Interior, and Al Ain University, among others. Job opportunities span a range of sectors, including healthcare, finance, communications, digital marketing, sales, retail, and more.

Beyond just a career fair, Tawdheef x Zaheb offers an immersive experience focused on networking and professional development. One of the key highlights of this year's event is the Speedy Knowledge Hub, where participants can attend 20-minute power sessions to unlock career potential. Sessions such as "The Art of Effective Job Hunting," "Resume Mastery," "Salary Savvy," and "Unlocking Career Success with Personal Branding" are set to be among the most eagerly anticipated.

This event offers a dynamic space for Emiratis to advance their careers, connect with top-tier companies, and gain the insights they need to succeed in the evolving job market.